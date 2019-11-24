First ‘1917’ Reactions Peg Sam Mendes WWI Epic as Awards Season Frontrunner

0

The first reactions to Sam Mendes‘ latest film, 1917, have begun pouring in from critics who’ve seen early screenings of the Universal Pictures release. This is Mendes’ first feature film since the 2015 James Bond flick Spectre. The film stars Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones) and George MacKay (Captain Fantastic) as two young soldiers fighting in World War I who are tasked with getting important information about an impending and catastrophic attack on British forces in the right hands across enemy lines.

1917 has been an enigma since we first learned about it, with the pedigree of the film from director to cast to subject material enticing enough to arouse interest. The trailer for 1917 have indicated this picture is indeed epic, going big on wartime trials and tribulations in stunning and intense details — something Academy voters in particular have historically taken a liking to. Now, with the first batch of critical reactions available on Twitter, it’s becoming more and more evident that not only is 1917 gorgeous to look at, but it’s also a deeply affecting film that many feel is well done and a credit to the art of filmmaking.

In addition to Chapman and MacKay, 1917‘s cast includes Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Scott, Mark Strong, and Richard Madden. 1917 was shot the Academy Award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins and written by Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful).

1917 debuts in theaters on December 25. For more on Mendes’ latest, read an in-depth look at how the film was made to look like it was shot in one take. Check out the first wave of critical reactions below:

I've seen a lot of movies and know how they are made and I have zero idea how Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins pulled off the cinematography in #1917. It's a stunning cinematic achievement and easily the front runner for the Oscar in cinematography. Mind blown. pic.twitter.com/Cz1Gri9NqP — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 24, 2019

From the second #1917 starts to the final frame, it's a total immersion into another time and place and it's just a stunning movie on every level. Another 2019 film that absolutely blew me away. See this on the biggest screen you can. pic.twitter.com/JfgXnnoyRR — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 24, 2019

Much is made in 1917 about the futility of medals and yet my dumb ass still wants one for noticing each and every invisible cut in this “one-take” movie — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 24, 2019

If 1917 wins Best Picture, Chris Nolan is gonna be pissed!! “You mean I got Harry Styles wet for nothing” — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 24, 2019

1917 is not for the faint of heart. An unforgettable anxiety-inducing cinematic roller-coaster ride. Sam Mendes & Roger Deakins have outdone themselves. A truly unique war film that puts the viewer into the war & on the front lines. A must-see on the big screen. #1917Movie pic.twitter.com/HpIG2LOKrL — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) November 24, 2019

‘1917’ is a thrilling, immersive, emotional journey into the heart of war. It’s exceptional on a technical level, yet frequently stunning in its simplicity. Sam Mendes & DP Roger Deakin (along with their crew) created a hypnotic cinema experience that is both riveting & moving. pic.twitter.com/qCrdquwdqC — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 17, 2019

1917 is good but there’s NO kissing — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) November 23, 2019

#1917 is a tremendous piece of filmmaking. Bold in its storytelling, masterful in its execution- it's thrilling & emotional & I could not take my eyes off the screen from the second it began to the second it ended. The very definition of a film you MUST see on the big screen. Wow pic.twitter.com/KNO7Rp92TG — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 23, 2019

1917 is a masterful study of suspense, artistry, and timing. I’m in awe of how Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins pulled it off. Definite nominations for picture, director, cinematography, and design. Possibly score and sound editing too. A major wow. pic.twitter.com/XXBjJRrgnN — Dave Karger (@davekarger) November 23, 2019

Aaannnndddd that's your frontrunner! '1917' is the best war film since SAVING PRIVATE RYAN. The cinematography of the year. The cinematography of the decade. Thomas Newman's orchestral masterpiece. Sam Mendes gift to cinema…and his family. Every ounce is powerful.#1917Movie pic.twitter.com/EiwCTthAX3 — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) November 23, 2019

Remember that Sam Mendes’ 1917 is co-written by a woman. Her name is Krysty Wilson-Cairns. This is her feature debut as a writer; one in which she conceived a one-shot war film. When it comes to female voices, it’s not just screen presence or the director’s chair that counts. — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) November 23, 2019

1917 is quite a thing. Always intense, often horrific (at times it feels like watching an actual horror movie). I was skeptical of the “one continuous shot” aspect — worried it would get too cute with it — but it really works for this story, putting us right there in this hell — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 23, 2019

“1917” is a spectacularly intense piece of filmmaking. I was breathless and tense for 2 hours. Director Sam Mendes and Cinematographer Roger Deakins put you deep in the mud of this horrifying war. **exhales** I need a stiff drink. pic.twitter.com/1P4Sf0wj5N — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) November 23, 2019

“1917” is “Deakins the GOAT: The Movie.” There’s one set piece that is so overwhelmingly Deakins I’m at a loss for words. You’ll know it when you see it. pic.twitter.com/DyastKjzzi — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) November 23, 2019

OK last “1917” take for now: It’s such a giant achievement in filmmaking it’s unfathomable Mendes started filming… IN APRIL!!!! The only acceptable reaction is “holy fuck.” — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) November 23, 2019

1917 is THE technical achievement of 2019. We’re with these men through every footstep & it’s unlike any war film you’ve ever seen before. Epic & tense direction by Sam Mendes, emotional & exhilarating music from Thomas Newman & an all timer from cinematographer Roger Deakins. pic.twitter.com/L0C7hKxR6C — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 23, 2019

my favorite part of 1917 is when it cuts to roger deakins looking directly at camera to say ain’t nobody freak like me, give ya what u need like me — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) November 24, 2019

Yes #1917 lives up to the hype. haven't seen a sweeps movie since expanded ballot. This is not solely a technical movie – it's an actor's movie and they will know it. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) November 24, 2019

1917 is as good an occasion as any to bring up that Road to Perdition is so underrated and deserved noms for Picture, Director, and Hanks in addition to the ones it got — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) November 23, 2019

Mendes’ excellent 1917 joins the race: Almost unfathomable that cinematographer Deakins and production designer Gassner don’t win second Oscars and composer Newman doesn’t win Oscar #1. Pic, director, original screenplay noms almost certain, wins possible. Acting noms possible. pic.twitter.com/H4sIizPUxP — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) November 24, 2019

Wow these 1917 reax are something else. Never count out those latebreaking films, folks! — Lauren Huff (@_LaurenHuff) November 23, 2019

The cinematography for @1917 is simply extraordinary. Deakins man! Deakins. Exceptional. 1917 has exploded into the Oscar race. — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 24, 2019

#1917 is breathtaking. Thrilling, beautiful, horrific, and heartbreaking. It’ll be a powerful awards player. Lives up to all the promises Sam Mendes made in this story.https://t.co/uNzKcBod24 — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) November 23, 2019

Entering awards season in late November is not something easily done yet 1917 just placed itself as a film that's not just a contender, but truly jumps ahead in the race. Production design & cinematography are flawless. Performances are A+. Bravo Sam Mendes. #1917Movie — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) November 24, 2019