First ‘1917’ Reactions Peg Sam Mendes WWI Epic as Awards Season Frontrunner

by      November 24, 2019

The first reactions to Sam Mendes‘ latest film, 1917, have begun pouring in from critics who’ve seen early screenings of the Universal Pictures release. This is Mendes’ first feature film since the 2015 James Bond flick Spectre. The film stars Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones) and George MacKay (Captain Fantastic) as two young soldiers fighting in World War I who are tasked with getting important information about an impending and catastrophic attack on British forces in the right hands across enemy lines.

Image via Universal Pictures

1917 has been an enigma since we first learned about it, with the pedigree of the film from director to cast to subject material enticing enough to arouse interest. The trailer for 1917 have indicated this picture is indeed epic, going big on wartime trials and tribulations in stunning and intense details — something Academy voters in particular have historically taken a liking to. Now, with the first batch of critical reactions available on Twitter, it’s becoming more and more evident that not only is 1917 gorgeous to look at, but it’s also a deeply affecting film that many feel is well done and a credit to the art of filmmaking.

In addition to Chapman and MacKay, 1917‘s cast includes Colin FirthBenedict CumberbatchAndrew ScottMark Strong, and Richard Madden. 1917 was shot the Academy Award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins and written by Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful).

1917 debuts in theaters on December 25. For more on Mendes’ latest, read an in-depth look at how the film was made to look like it was shot in one take. Check out the first wave of critical reactions below:

