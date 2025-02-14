1923 is returning for its second season in late February, after a highly successful and universally praised season one. One of the prequels to Yellowstone, 1923, follows the great-great-grandparents of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III, Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren). This prequel follows the establishment of the Yellowstone ranch and Jacob Dutton's war against various enemies to keep his territory and cattle. The Great Depression's impact on their ranch is also shown, including prohibition, and a massive drought.

As if all of these challenges aren't enough, some characters in the 1923 universe try their best to take Jacob's land and cattle, confirming the sentence he says to his brother's grandson, Jack (Darren Mann) (and his own grandson, really), "Your worst enemy is other men." With an empire in the making beneath their feet, the Duttons need to be strong and resilient. The show, however, also has side characters who impact the story heavily and give the period more dimension. With Taylor Sheridan's writing, it's obvious 1923 includes some polarizing characters, and other, good-to-the-core ones, who are forced to become tough in the school of life.