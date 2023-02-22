Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 1923.From the start of 1923, one thing has been clear: This is a series about love. While Yellowstone has its love stories between Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) or Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser), 1923 has the unique ability to explore its couples on a level that Yellowstone can't really get into. Maybe that's because of the modern world taking over their lives, but seeing how 1923 highlights the romance of these couples makes you wish for something more like this for Yellowstone's Duttons. The landscape of Montana does lend itself to exploring the more romantic side of things. But one of the couples that surprisingly stood out the most in the show ended up being Harrison Ford's Jacob and Helen Mirren's Cara.

RELATED: Wes Bentley Talks Kevin Costner's Possible 'Yellowstone' Departure

Jacob and Cara Give '1923' a Dynamic That 'Yellowstone' Doesn't Have

Image via Paramount+

We've talked about how Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) and Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) are the epitome of romance in their love story — but that may be because Spencer learned from the best. From the start of this season and on, Cara and Jacob have trusted each other and let the other grow in their own ways, but the two are also fiercely loyal to one another and protective. It makes things like Jacob getting shot by Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) that much harder to witness because of the pain that Cara is going through.

In those moments, however, we also get to see what their understanding and trust of one another lends itself to. Jacob could have come to, yelled at his wife for daring to take over the ranch, and then proceeded with life as normal, but that's not who Jacob is and that's not what his relationship with Cara is like. The two of them have a mutual understanding and respect for each other that Yellowstone doesn't necessarily possess at its core. Maybe that's because John Dutton (Kevin Costner) hasn't remarried since the passing of his wife Evelyn, but Yellowstone is missing that power couple dynamic at its center. Yes, Beth and Rip serve as that in their own way, as do Kayce and Monica, but they're not the ones fully in charge of the Dutton family. Jacob and Cara leading the ranch together and working as a team are what makes them so fascinating to look at and unpack.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Are No Strangers to Playing a Power Couple

Image via Paramount+

Maybe it's because this is the second time they've played a married couple — the other was in The Mosquito Coast in 1986 — but both Mirren and Ford bring an ease to their characters' relationship that really just works. Cara and Jacob fight and make up and are not at odds with each other for long, something that is rare on television. In most cases, the tension usually builds and builds and explodes, but these two have been married for so long and been through so much together that they don't have time for that anger to fester. They move on, and it makes them stronger because they don't hold their anger back. When Cara is worried about something, you know it. When Jacob is determined, Cara can see it in his eyes.

What makes both 1923 and Yellowstone so good is that these men could easily discount the women in their lives, but that's not the way of the Dutton boys. They respect the women they have chosen to love and make sure that they have their interests at heart when they do things. They're not perfect, but they try, and it all stems back to relationships like Cara and Jacob's. Those boys they raised watched how they interacted with each other and did the same to their wives and those sons saw that relationship, and it just kept trickling down. Ultimately, those dynamics have descended from the way that Jacob and Cara love and respect each other, which makes them one of the best couples in Taylor Sheridan's universe.

New episodes of 1923 premiere every Sunday on Paramount+.