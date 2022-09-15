Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series 1923 continues to rake in the star power. After a recent slew of additions headlined by James Badge Dale and Darren Mann, Paramount+'s latest Dutton-centered prequel has brought in Brandon Sklenar to play one of the Dutton ancestors. He'll join series leads Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the upcoming series when it launches in December.

1923 will center around the Prohibition Era, introducing audiences to a new generation of Duttons as they battle some of the most significant troubles of the 20th century. It's billed as a crucial point in the family's history as they face historic drought, lawlessness, prohibition, cattle thievery, and the looming Great Depression on the horizon complicating life in their Montana home. Ford and Mirren play Jacob and Cara Dutton, the heads of the Yellowstone ranch at the time. Sklenar will board the series as Spencer Dutton, described as "Jacob Dutton’s nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s (Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I."

Sheridan once again created the series with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson all on board to executive produce alongside him. Other cast members for the prequel include Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.

Image via Paramount

Sklenar is perhaps best known of late for appearing in another Paramount+ property in The Offer where he played the role of legendary actor Burt Reynolds. His career has started to gain more traction in recent years with him appearing in a couple episodes of Westworld, as well as taking roles in The Big Ugly, Midway, Emily the Criminal, and Vice. He's also slated to appear in another spinoff series with The CW's Walker: Independence. Other projects he has on the horizon include the short film Favorites and Anders Lindwall's God Loves the Green Bay Packers.

Despite his varied career, 1923 has the potential to be a big moment for Sklenar. Sheridan's Yellowstone-verse is one of the most beloved franchise's out there with both the original series and the other spinoff, 1883, setting records in terms of audience viewership. If his role is any indication, Sklenar will get a hefty amount of screen time alongside Ford and Mirren, exposing his talents to a wider audience.

Production on 1932 is currently underway in Montana with an eye towards a release on Paramount+ in December, though a definitive release date isn't known. In the meantime, its parent series Yellowstone is charging towards its highly anticipated Season 5 release on November 13. Check out the teaser for the latest chapter in the Kevin Costner-led Dutton saga below.