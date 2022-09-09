Paramount + has added a few new names to its long-anticipated Yellowstone prequel series, 1923. The new cast members include Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Julia Schlaepfer, and Aminah Nieves. They will join previously announced actors Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford on the series.

Ford will play Jacob Dutton, husband to Cara Dutton (Mirren) and patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch. Mann will play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) son and great nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is described as being a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal and attached to his family. Randolph, who starred in A Snow White Christmas, will play Elizabeth Strafford, a strong-headed and capable young woman who is marrying into the Dutton family. Marley Shelton, famous for starring in Scream, will play Emma Dutton, the mother to Jack Dutton and dutiful wife of John Dutton Sr. Geraghty plays Zane, a loyal and hardworking ranch foreman. Nieves stars as Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school, and Schlaepfer plays a British woman who becomes acquainted with one of the Duttons abroad.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studio, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is set to release on Paramount+ in December. The show was written by Taylor Sheridan, who has written and produced numerous other shows including Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingston, and The Last Cowboy. 1923 is just one addiction to Sheridan’s growing list of scripted television at Paramount+.

1923 is a Western drama that follows the story of the fictional Dutton family on a Montana ranch “as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle thieves; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” according to the official synopsis. It is the prequel and origin story to the show Yellowstone, and which was released in 2018 and currently has 4 seasons.

1923 is currently being filmed in Montana ahead of a December 2022 launch on Paramount+. The exact release date still has not been released, and there is also no official confirmation on whether 1923 will be a limited series or an ongoing show. Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on Nov. 13 on Paramount+.