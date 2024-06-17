The Big Picture Jennifer Carpenter joins Season 2 of 1923 as tough U.S. Deputy Marshall Mamie Fossett.

Production on the Yellowstone prequel was slowed down by last year's strikes, but now cameras are rolling for Season 2.

Expect more drama and loss in Season 2 as the Dutton ancestors face the challenges of the 1920s.

Dexter alum, Jennifer Carpenter, is time traveling back to 1923 as the actress is the latest name to join the call sheet for the second season of the hit Paramount+ series. Cast in a recurring role, Carpenter will appear as Mamie Fossett, a tough-as-nails and down-to-business U.S. Deputy Marshall who isn’t afraid to break down doors to serve warrants or drag a criminal kicking and screaming into the country jail, according to Deadline. We’re expecting Mamie Fossett to masterfully sling a pistol and put some of these men to shame.

After receiving the green light for its second season well over a year ago, the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone prequel series has been slowly crawling toward the start line for production. Like many other projects, the sophomore installment of the Taylor Sheridan-created production was majorly slowed down by last year’s writers’ strike, but now the wheels are rolling forward and cameras have officially begun to roll. Both Mirren and Ford are set to return to the early ’20s in America for Season 2 of 1923 along with several others who starred in the first season. Other cast members who may turn back up include Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, Isabel May, Darren Mann, and Brian Geraghty.

The first batch of episodes turned the clocks back on Yellowstone and put distant Dutton relatives into the titular year. Together they face all the ups and downs that the tough decade of American life was known for, including droughts, pandemics, and the final years of Prohibition. We can expect plenty more drama and loss to plague the Dutton household as they continue to put one foot in front of the other in hopes of a better life for their children and their children’s children in Season 2.

Jennifer Carpenter Returns To TV With ‘1923’

Audiences are most likely to recognize Carpenter from her time as police lieutenant Debra Morgan on the hit Showtime series, Dexter. There she starred opposite Michael C. Hall as the actor’s on-screen sister in the show about a serial killer who targets those deserving of death. The actress would later reprise her role in the underperforming and short-lived 2022 title, Dexter: New Blood. Most recently, Carpenter led the thriller series, Ballistic, in which she appeared as a secret agent attempting to get herself out of a very difficult situation following a failed mission.

The actress also recently appeared in films including Amy Koppelman’s A Mouth Full of Air, and has done copious amounts of voice work over the past few years in titles such as Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms and Batman: Gotham by Gaslight.

You can now get caught up on Season 1 of 1923 as all episodes are currently streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more information surrounding the show’s second lineup of episodes.

