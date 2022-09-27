Jennifer Ehle has officially joined the cast of the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, Variety reports. She will portray Sister Mary O’Connor, an Irish nun who teaches at the School For American Indians in Montana.

Ehle joins previously announced cast members Sebastian Roche as Father Renaud, who is the headmaster of the school, and Aminah Reeves as Teonna Rainwater, a young Native American woman who is a student at the school. Also starring are Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Darren Mann, Brandon Sklenar, James Badge Dale, Michelle Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Marley Shelton, Julia Schlaepfer, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn.

Ehle's most notable is arguable her stint as Elizabeth Bennett in the 1995 miniseries Pride and Prejudice, though she has also starred in films like Fifty Shades of Grey and Saint Maud. She is a two-time Tony Award winner for her performances in Tom Stoppard’s The Real Thing and The Coast of Utopia. 1923 is the latest TV role that Ehle has booked, and she is also set to appear in the upcoming Amazon series Dead Ringers.

1923 is a prequel to Yellowstone, which will "introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” The Western drama is produced by MTV Entertainment Studio and is written by Taylor Sheridan, who has written and produced other shows including Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingston, and The Last Cowboy.

The fictional Dutton’s family saga began with Yellowstone and follows the family as they settle on a ranch called Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which borders the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Yellowstone highlights the challenges that patriarch John Dutton experiences as he and his family are continually challenged by outsiders seeking to take control of the ranch’s land.

1923 is currently being filmed in Montana and is set to drop on Paramount+ in December. The exact release date still has not been announced, and it is unclear whether 1923 will be a limited series or an ongoing show. Yellowstone is currently available for streaming on Paramount+ and currently has 4 seasons. Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13.