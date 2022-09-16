The T-1000 is joining the Taylor Sheridan-verse. Per Deadline, Robert Patrick has been added to the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 as a series regular, joining the previously announced stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Though he won't be playing a member of the Dutton clan, he will play a close ally of theirs in the Prohibition Era series. The new generation of Duttons will come to Paramount+ this December.

1923 is set to cover a pivotal era in the Dutton family timeline sandwiched between the formative years of 1883 and the modern, Kevin Costner-led modern era in Yellowstone. With the end of Prohibition, pandemics, historic drought, and the looming threat of the Great Depression, the Duttons attempt to get by as their very existence in Montana is threatened. It'll center on the patriarch Jacob (Ford) and his wife Cara (Mirren) who head the Yellowstone ranch at that time. Patrick joins as Sheriff William McDowell, a close friend of the Dutton family who will presumably play a role in helping them defend against the plague of cattle thieves and outlaws in Montana.

Patrick adds more talent to an already strong cast which also features Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and, most recently, Brandon Sklenar. Sheridan created the series with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson joining him as executive producers.

Patrick doesn't lack for big roles, though he's most definitively known as the immensely threatening T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. He's stepped into the shoes of the terrifying terminator multiple times throughout his career, including in Last Action Hero. It's almost fitting then that Patrick would again be in uniform for 1923, though in a more friendly role this time around rather than menacingly hunting down the Duttons.

Aside from playing opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick is also known for appearances in Wayne's World, What Josiah Saw, The Protégé, The Faculty, and the John Cena-led The Marine. More recently, he's been re-entering the limelight thanks to performances in Goliath, the rebooted Perry Mason, and as Auggie Smith in Peacemaker. He'll next be seen in Dark Asset starring alongside Byron Mann.

1923 is currently in production in Montana as it shoots for a December release on Paramount+. Before that happens though, the parent series will return on AMC on November 13 with its fifth season. Check out the teaser trailer for the upcoming season below: