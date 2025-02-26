The premiere of 1923's second season was an emotional one, as it delivered a moving tribute to its late cast member, Cole Brings Plenty. The episode, which debuted on February 23 on Paramount+, honored Brings Plenty’s contributions to the series with an in memoriam segment, featuring footage of his Season 1 performance. The actor — who played Pete Plenty Clouds — passed away in April 2024 at the age of 27, was the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty and played a key role in the storyline of Aminah Nieves’ character, Teonna Rainwater.

While many shows might have written Pete out following the actor’s tragic passing, 1923 made the decision to recast the role, with Jeremy Gauna stepping in to continue Pete’s journey. Speaking to TV Insider, Nieves opened up about the pain of having to return to set while grieving her friend, and finding a way for the show to continue without her friend alongside her.

“I could have easily gone into this with a lot of resentment and with a lot of hate and a lot of pain. And it’s not to say that I didn’t at first, but there comes a moment where you have to really think about the person that Coco was. And he’s my brother. We talked every day about this. He lives on and with us every day.

Cole Brings Plenty's Memory Will Live On

Brings Plenty was deeply passionate about his role in the Yellowstone universe, and Nieves felt that carrying on Pete’s story was the best way to honor his memory. “I could have sat there and been sad, or I could have sat there and honored him in the best way and uplifted Jeremy Gauna, too, for coming here and holding all of that weight," she continued. "It’s an extreme weight to hold and to come in and take over for Coco. And he did it with such grace. I think everyone felt like, in those moments when we were there and Pete was there, Coco was also resting his hands on us and was like, It’s OK. Please, you guys got this. He really allowed us to dip in some much-needed joy in moments when it felt like, Why? It was a lot. It was a lot. But I love my brother, and I think we all did as best as we could.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on 1923 and the Yellowstone universe. 1923 premieres Sundays on Paramount+.