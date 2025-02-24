Cole Brings Plenty, the 1923 actor who tragically passed away in April 2024, received a moving tribute when the series made its second season premiere last night. Brings Plenty, who played Pete Plenty Clouds, was featured in a sepia-toned slideshow with projected snapshots and clips of Brings Plenty as Pete, accompanied by the simple but heartfelt message: “In memoriam Cole Brings Plenty.”

His uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, who plays the fan-favorite character Mo in Yellowstone, appealed to social media for help from fans in locating Cole after he went missing. After the discovery of Brings Plenty’s body, his father, Joe Brings Plenty Sr., expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support, stating:

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward. Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding.”

In the months following Brings Plenty’s passing, his family has been vocal in their criticism of how the police handled the investigation. Speaking at the Red Nation Film Festival in November, Brings Plenty Sr. called for a “full” and “fair investigation.” Mo Brings Plenty's social media post was also shared by Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, who used his platform to amplify the search efforts to his 2 million followers, posting a missing person announcement to his own social media, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Concerns had begun to grow after Cole missed an appointment with his agent about taking on a TV show, which the Instagram post alerting others to his disappearance noted was "uncharacteristic for him." Subsequently, Cole's family contacted law enforcement to report their worries. Mo disclosed on Thursday that there was no indication his nephew was fleeing, despite being identified as a suspect in a purported domestic violence incident.

What Happened to Cole Brings Plenty's '1923' Character?

With 1923 moving forward, the role of Pete Plenty Clouds has been recast for Season 2. Jeremy Gauna, who previously appeared in 1883, now plays the character. Pete remains a key figure in the story, as he continues his journey south with Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) and her father Runs His Horse (Michael Spears) in search of refuge with the Comanche. Meanwhile, Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché) and the Marshals remain in ruthless pursuit, determined to track Teonna down by any means necessary.

1923 is streaming now on Paramount+.