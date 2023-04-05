Like its predecessor Yellowstone, 1923 was primarily filmed in the mountainous ranges of the Montana countryside, but it also spans across to two other continents, Africa and Europe. The prequel doesn't only leave us starry-eyed with its impeccable cast, but also immerses us into powerful and picturesque settings that are as quintessential as the characters are to the story itself. In an Entertainment Weekly interview, director Taylor Sheridan proclaimed, "I don't build a world with visual effects. I go shoot these corners of the world that people haven't seen." And as such, we are rewarded with the stunning visuals of a diverse range of sets, from the familiar Chief Joseph Ranch to the luxury of the RMS Queen Mary.

RELATED: '1923' Is Officially Better Than 'Yellowstone'

Chief Joseph Ranch Doubles as the Dutton Ranch in '1923'

Image via Horsey Hooves

Constructed between 1914 and 1917, the historic Chief Joseph Ranch has the ideal architecture and atmosphere to double as the Dutton Ranch during the post-World War 1 period. In the show, the ranch is owned by Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren), taking over the care of the homestead from James Dutton (Tim McGraw) in the prequel, 1883. The Chief Joseph Ranch itself is owned by the Libel family, who capitalized on the fame of the western show, rightly so, and rent out two cabins when the series isn't filming. Fans of the show know where their next travel destination ought to be.

'1923' Filming Locations in Butte, Montana

Image via Horsey Hooves

The majority of the filming in Bozeman town was located in the city of Butte in Montana, with its authentic western feel and sprawling countryside. However, a lot of the town was repainted to evoke a more rustic and old-town ambiance, despite most of the architecture being centuries old. Many of Butte's buildings doubled as similar locations for the show, like Banner Creighton's (Jerome Flynn) trial in Butte City Court or Butte's own sheriff department acting as Bozeman's own. Bozeman's Town Hall, where the Livestock Association meeting takes place, is actually the redecorated interior of Butte's KMBF Radio Station, formerly known as Carpenter's Hall. The neo-classical exterior of the town hall was shot at the Butte-Silver Bow Water Utility with minimal editing to capture the classical antiquity of the contemporary western movement. The Thornton Building is the location for the First Bank of Montana, where Jacob Dutton attempted to collect a loan to feed his cattle, and many other sets were constructed in the Butte Civic Center, which is a popular recreational space for the locals. The setting was rich with references to the Prohibition era that the show was set in, most notably the A-Games-Z Cards and Collectibles which was transformed into the Silver Dollar Soda Shop, where women in favor of the Prohibition protested outside of it.

Other '1923' Filming Spots in Montana

Image via Daly Mansion Preservation Trust

Butte was only one of the 9 towns and cities in Montana the show filmed in; this list includes Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Dillon, Hamilton, Park City, Pony, Valier and Whitehall. The sheds of the prison-like boarding school Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) was forced to attend was filmed at the Anaconda Rifle and Pistol Club due to its isolated location and surrounding grassy plains. After the horrific torture she had to endure, she managed to escape in the fourth episode, eventually taking refuge in the unique and almost fantastical topography of Rock City, near Valier. This hidden gem is home to mushroom-like rock formations and is littered with fossils and petrified wood, completely contrasting the vast plains and dark green mountains seen in most scenes. Hamilton is home to the Daly Mansion which doubles as Donald's Whitfield's (Timothy Dalton) house in the show. We see this Victorian manor when Banner tries to strike up an alliance with the nefarious businessman to take down the Duttons, and Yellowstone also uses this location as the Governor's mansion.

'1923' Filming Locations in Africa

Image via Kearsney Manor

Spencer Dutton's (Brandon Sklenar) storyline is primarily filmed in the continent of Africa, namely Tanzania and South Africa. Spencer takes on the role of a hunter and safari guide in Namibia and is stationed in a safari camp that was filmed in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. This park is home to many beautiful animals like zebras, giraffes, elephants, lions and much more, and is frequently used as a prime location for the wildlife scene in many shows. The rolling safari plains and wilderness of Tanzania is almost reminiscent of the countryside of Montana, playing a key part in Spencer's avoidance of his past that he just can't seem to shake off. His train ride in Episode 2 was filmed at the Umgeni Station in South Africa, also known as Inchanga Choo Choo, which is also a steam locomotive preservation site. Spencer's first meeting with Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) in the Stanley Hotel was shot at Kearsney Manor in South Africa: a lavish colonial manor built in the early 1800s. Now listed as a heritage site, this beautiful property is a popular venue for weddings.

'1923' Filming Locations in Europe

Image via Travel Daily

Spencer and Alexandra's plot propels us from the continent of Africa towards Europe, where their arrival in the Grand Harbor in Valletta, Malta showcases bustling streets and rippling water. Malta is used to double as Sicily, and CGI was used to insert the Palazzo della Gran Guardia in Verona into the background of their arrival. As Spencer and Alexandra romantically dine in an outdoor café, decorated with cascading vines in a very Italian visual scene, the view in the backdrop is Fort Manoel in Gzira. This defensive fortress was built in the 18th century by the Order of Saint John, starkly contrasting the warm tones in the café. Episode 8 features Spencer and Alexandra embarking the Majestic cruise ship; the boarding itself was filmed in the Grand Harbor whereas the interior of the cruise was shot in the RMS Queen Mary ocean cruise liner that is moored in California. This set is drenched in glamour and luxury, including an Art Deco mural in its dining room. Historically, it was used as a cruise for the elite class, but now it serves as a museum and a tourist destination.

The locations of 1923 aren't only stunning backdrops that are meant to take our breath away, but each view was chosen meticulously to play an integral role in the storyline and character development of the show.