1923 is the latest in Taylor Sheridan's series of shows for Paramount that started with his flagship hit Yellowstone. Bringing us all back to the cowboy fights that have captivated audiences for decades, the series is about the Dutton family and has been a number one adventure for everyone involved. Which makes the expansion series 1923 just the latest adventure for Sheridan and the entire Yellowstone world.

The series, which is set to premiere on December 18, had its premiere in Los Angeles on Friday, December 2, and the cast and crew spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the universe and Sheridan, who wasn't there because he was working on edits for the series. What's particularly exciting about 1923 and the previous prequel series 1883 is just how many Hollywood icons continue to join the franchise that Sheridan built.

Yellowstone is no stranger to stars with Kevin Costner leading the series but 1923 brings both Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to the franchise. And honestly, having Ford as a cowboy? Inspired casting. At the premiere, both Mirren and Ford talked about Sheridan and the world that he's built, especially regarding the new series.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 1923' Trailer: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Go to War to Protect the Dutton Homestead

“He’s an incredible horseman," Ford said at the premiere. "He’s a genuine athlete, and that’s something you might not expect to find in such a talented writer and intellectual thinker.” Which has continued to be true with Sheridan and his work. If you haven't yet watched Yellowstone or the subsequent series for the show, you may have watched his film Hell or High Water which did an incredible job highlighting his talent.

For Mirren though, she liked his hands-off approach but also how beautiful his scripts were when she got them. “He’s fabulously hands-off," Mirren said. "He presents the script, and it’s so extraordinary that you don’t want to change a word. You want to do it exactly as it’s written because it’s written with incredible precision but without being labored. To be able to be a part of a franchise in a world that is so singular on American television is very exciting. There’s nothing else quite like it.”

1923 hits Paramount+ on December 18 and is the third series in the franchise. If you're not sure if Yellowstone is for you, 1923 is something that you can come into (that's the beauty of a prequel) just to enjoy Ford and Mirren's performances in a western cause come on, that's amazing. Check out the trailer for the new series below: