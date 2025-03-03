At 82 years old, Harrison Ford may be galloping across Montana’s rugged landscape, gun in hand, but don’t expect him to call it physically demanding. Ford, who plays Jacob Dutton in 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series, is remaining as irascible as ever when discussing his role as the Dutton patriarch, and he has no time for complaining about what's expected of him for the role.

"I think the demands are not really as daunting as they look," Ford told People, downplaying his horseback riding and stunt work. "Maybe from a contemporary point of view, the horses represent something—some special skill or danger—but they really are not."

Despite his modesty, Ford’s costar Helen Mirren, who plays his onscreen wife Cara Dutton, sees things differently. "Harrison says that because he's a great rider," Mirren said. "I was incredibly impressed, I have to say, with watching him gallop off across the Montana hillside."

Ford, however, refused to take the compliment, instead crediting his trusty steed: "I had a fantastic horse," he said, but Mirren wasn’t buying it: "That's what great riders always say. That's what makes you a great rider."

What is Season 2 of '1923' About?

As the second season of the show starts to unfold, Jacob and Cara are facing a brutal winter trying to survive on the Dutton ranch, while their nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on a desperate journey home to save his family. Meanwhile, his wife Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) fights to reunite with him across the Atlantic. Given the time period, it's fair to say that Ford's comments about the show's physical demands are fair.

For Ford, the physical work may not be as extraordinary as they're made out to be, he does admit that the historical setting in which he and Mirren are acting certainly is. "It's an intensely physical reality that we're seeing," he explained, referring to the harsh conditions of early 20th-century Montana, where the Duttons must defend their land from ruthless enemies.

The show has received a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, although numbers show only 49% of viewers gave the Season 2 premiere a positive review, suggesting the series still has work to do in winning over its entire fan base. That said, it has a long way to go and plenty story left to tell.

1923 premieres new episodes every Sunday on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on 1923 and all the latest news on the future of Yellowstone.