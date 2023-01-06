Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 1923.An injured man stumbling away from a hidden enemy hot on his trail. A mad scramble in a dark forest. A few eternal seconds filled with fumbling attempts to load shells into a chamber. A howl of pain echoed through the woods.

The opening scene of Yellowstone prequel series 1923 employed a standard but effective trope: a dramatic scene from late in the plotline given without any external context. The trope itself likely exists because it is an effective hook to bring an audience into the drama of the story. It is a “promise” of sorts, about the climactic moments that will come later, and it invests an audience’s attention in a plot that promises to lead to the dramatic moment encapsulated in the opening scene. In the case of 1923, the opening scene not only set the tone and teased the drama of the story, but it also introduced the audience to the emotional intensity of the character with the best performance in the show so far: Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton.

RELATED: What '1923's Episode 3 Shocker Means for the Show

'1923's First Scene Reveals There's More to Cara Dutton Than Meets the Eye

Image via Paramount+

Of course, it is hardly a surprise that an Academy Award-winning actress is putting in a fantastic performance. In the case of Cara Dutton, though, as with any great performance, the true quality of the role reveals itself in the multiple layers of different (and sometimes contrary) personas that present themselves in the context of one extremely complex character. An actual person always holds multiple roles: employee, student, friend, colleague, child, sibling, parent, etc. So, too, does a well-written character. And just like a real person, in a complex character, despite all of these intersecting roles, a unified theme eventually reveals itself that shines through all the complicated differences the character encounters.

In the case of Cara, it is the overlapping of all of these different roles that creates the nuance and power of Mirren’s performance. The opening scene clearly showed a Cara who had been pushed to the limits of her endurance, but in addition to sparking the interest in the plot, that opening scene also suggested a side of Cara that stood in contrast to the maternal character she displayed elsewhere in the plot. From the very first scene, then, 1923 indicated that there was more to Cara than met the eye.

Cara Dutton's Character Is Revealed Through Her Relationships

Image via Paramount+

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Mirren’s performance, though, is the relatively simple ways in which this character is revealed. A great deal of what the audience knows about Cara is demonstrated simply through the way she controls the conversations she holds with each of the other characters. Her roles in these conversations, whether as a wife, aunt, advisor, confidant, or judge, all speak to a fascinating complexity of character that she employs to support and defend her family.

Take, for example, the sequence of conversations she has with Jack and Elizabeth. When Jack (Darren Mann) needs to delay the wedding for the sake of saving the cattle, Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) flies into a rage, leaving Jack perplexed. When Cara arrives to smooth the situation over, she deftly handles both of them in turn. To Jack, she presents herself as the terse and stern voice of reason, explaining to him in no uncertain terms what an idiot he has been and telling him exactly what he needs to do next. To Elizabeth, however, she is immediately much more understanding and compassionate, guiding her rather than making any demands. Nonetheless, in the end, she convinces Elizabeth of exactly the point that Jack failed at: saving the cattle is actually more important than the wedding date. In each case, she takes a different angle, displaying an understanding of each person and taking the approach that each one will respond to best.

Cara's Letters to Spencer Also Reveal Another Side of Her

Image via Paramount+

Another aspect of Cara's character comes to the forefront in her letters to Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) in Africa. There, instead of being abrupt or persuasive, Cara comes off as confused and uncertain about the trauma experienced by a nephew she clearly cares for deeply. Strangely enough, some of Cara’s most personal moments come in these letters to someone thousands of miles away, as she attempts to understand and help a person whose experience she can’t fully comprehend. The deep ache she feels in those letters is evident simply in the narrative delivery alone.

Beyond the stern maternal figure she cuts with Jack, the compassionate advice she offers to Elizabeth, or the connection she attempts to maintain with Spencer, though, one of the most charming aspects of her character is the way in which she interacts with her husband, the gruff but dedicated Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford). The exchange between the two of them in Episode 3, ranging over the topics of everything from shaving habits to the collapse of society, is full of delightful character moments for both Jacob and Cara. One of the best-nuanced touches in the whole conversation, though, is the way in which Jacob shows his own understanding of how Cara works, as only decades of experience would, graciously going along with her explanation of the implications of strange shaving habits. Cara, in these moments with Jacob throughout the first three episodes, often displays all of these different sides of her character in turn: stern, pragmatic, and abrupt, but also loving, devoted, caring, and delightfully opinionated.

The unity binding all of these different roles together for Cara, though, is on display most clearly in the scene enveloping the beginning of Episode 1 and the end of Episode 3. When John Dutton is killed and Jacob mortally wounded, an injured Cara in a vengeful fury sets off to track down one of the men who ambushed them. Taking justice into her own hands, she takes her revenge before screaming in frustration and torment at the loss she has just suffered. The emotional intensity of the scene aside, it shows not only what Cara is capable of, but what she has been doing the entire time: from the fostering maternal side to the vengeful rage at one end of a shotgun, she has shown fierce loyalty to and love for her family that she will stop at nothing to protect. It is a fantastic performance that promises only to grow with the new crises facing the Duttons, but Mirren’s performance has already become the beating heart of the series.