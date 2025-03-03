1923 may well depict brutal Montana winters, threats against a way of life, the dangers of living in the middle of nowhere, and represent a very specific way of life, but for its two stars, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, signing on to 1923 wasn’t just about joining Taylor Sheridan’s expanding Yellowstone universe — it was about the chance to work together again. But beyond that, they were drawn to the rare love story between Jacob and Cara Dutton, a dynamic that Mirren describes as "the ever after", which is a very nice way to think about things.

Ford and Mirren play the matriarch and patriarch of the family and owners of the Montana ranch that will later be home to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton in Yellowstone, but their love story is not like other romantic relationships we see on screen; it's about what happens after, as Mirren colorfully described.

"In movies, people get married or they meet-cute and they fall in love and they have hot sex or whatever, and then it’s all over, happily ever after," Mirren said to People. "Jacob and Cara’s story in 1923 is the ever after. Now we’re seeing what happens at the end of that story, and you very rarely see that onscreen, but it’s actually something that people love to see." Ford agrees, adding that their characters are partners as much as lovers. "They're depending on each other for things that are not part of their quiver of arrows. And it's an extraordinary relationship that Taylor has written for us to inhabit."

Helen Mirren Likes To "Shoot the Sh*t" With Harrison Ford

As Season 2 unfolds, Jacob and Cara battle the harsh Montana winter and new threats against their land, while their nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) fights to return home. Mirren teases that the challenges will only get bigger and bigger, putting their unbreakable bond to the test, but Mirren believes that they're two pieces of the same puzzle and that their off-screen friendship simply makes what fans and viewers see on screen even more authentic.

"They absolutely should be together, they fit perfectly well together, and that does happen in life. We would sit around together and shoot the s--- off-set."

Ford agrees, adding, "She’s what we call a broad. She’s got the bandwidth to hang with men — not just to be a lady with them, but to actually hang with them."

New episodes of 1923 premiere on Sundays on Paramount+.