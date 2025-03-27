Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 1923 Season 2.

As 1923 continues to make waves with its second season, one of the breakout characters to command the screen this year is Jennifer Carpenter's U.S. Marshal Mamie Fossett. Considering Taylor Sheridan's penchant for using real, historical figures throughout his Yellowstone prequels (and even on the flagship series itself), one might wonder if Fossett is likewise a person from history. Well, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to discover that Fossett — real name Mary Frances Fossett — was indeed a real U.S. Marshal, though her story is a bit less detailed than the Paramount+ series may suggest.

Yes, Mamie Fossett Was a Real U.S. Deputy Marshal (and She Wasn't Alone)

Image via Paramount+

According to an 1898 edition of The Erie Sentinel, Mamie Fossett was one of the very first women to participate in "active field work" as an acting U.S. Deputy Marshal. Indeed, Fossett was described by the paper as good-looking, well-educated, and quite independent, having chosen this particular career after traveling westward in search of a homestead to call her own. Appointed by Marshal C.H. Thompson, Fossett was a trailblazer for Oklahoma and the entire Indian Territory, which was considered one of the most dangerous (if not the most dangerous) parts of the country for federal officers in particular. The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum adds that it was terribly unlikely that any woman would be considered for such a demanding and dangerous position in law enforcement. Indeed, any other female officers hired during this era were likely relegated largely to desk work.

According to a 1909 issue of The Evening News and other outlets, Fossett worked closely with Sadie Burche, another female deputy marshal given jurisdiction over the Indian Territory. The pair's very first task involved "making a several-hundred-mile trip on horseback into the Indian territory to serve subpoenas in a murder case." As they did, they proved to be far more cost-efficient for their department than their male counterparts, as they not only avoided fancy hotels but cooked their own meals to save on their food budget as well. While there is no doubt that these two still engaged in much of the office work often required by female officers, they proved themselves capable of far more than that. Deemed "young, good-looking, educated, and full of the wild West spirit" by The San Francisco Chronicle, Fossett and Burche were quite the pair, although their names have largely been lost to history. Well, until now, anyway.

Related "It Doesn't Matter Who She Runs Into": '1923's Jennifer Carpenter on Crossing Paths With Duttons and Why Playing Mamie "Reinvigorated" Her as an Actor She also discusses which '1923' co-star she was most afraid to be on-screen with and the intensive process of training to be on horseback.

Jennifer Carpenter Has Made Mamie Fossett Her Own on '1923'

Image via Paramount+

As far as 1923 is concerned, however, Jennifer Carpenter has fully made the Mamie Fossett character her own. While Sadie Burche hasn't shown up quite yet, Fossett is enough of a force on her own. "She's an operator, an observer of the scales of justice, and she does good work," the actress told Town & Country Magazine ahead of her Yellowstone universe debut. "She's not sitting behind a desk; when she took the oath, she agreed to do what may have been a suicide mission for many." Again, we cannot stress the dangers that federal officers faced at the time in the Indian Territory, the same place that Bass Reeves made his home. But unlike Reeves, who was notable enough to gain his own television series, Carpenter notes that there's not much written about Fossett at all across the annals of history — "maybe 10 sentences," she concludes. Yet, it's because of the mysterious nature of such a historical figure that Taylor Sheridan and company are able to transform the character and reinvent her for the sake of this series.

When speaking with Collider, Carpenter pointed out that one such change involves Fossett's own personal set of values. "I don't think that a woman moves through that territory and puts her life on the line every day without having some connection to God — or a Creator, as [Teonna Rainwater actress] Aminah [Nieves] puts it," the actress noted. "I think that [Mamie] pictured herself as a soldier for God's creation in all forms." It's because of this deeply held belief that the 1923 version of Fossett is able to do what she does. Frankly, we don't know much about the real Deputy Marshal's life apart from the notoriety of her vocation. Because of this, adding these extra layers of depth and intrigue not only makes Mamie Fossett a more interesting character but gives an actor like Carpenter something to hold onto and pull from when playing her. As 1923 Season 2 continues, we get to see more of what Sheridan’s interpretation of Fossett is capable of, and we look forward to more in the future.

New episodes of 1923 Season 2 are available every Sunday on Paramount+.