Earlier this month, the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise premiered to rave reviews from critics and fans alike. The new series, 1923, is a prequel series that shows the Dutton family as you’ve never seen them before and stars legendary actors, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren! The series is streaming exclusively on Paramount+, however, in a special treat to fans, the first episode is now available to watch for free on YouTube!

Releasing the first episode of a new series for free on YouTube has been the latest hot marketing move for streaming services. This gets the show out to an audience that otherwise might miss the show and maybe even gets them hooked enough to subscribe to the service. HBO Max put the first episode of House of the Dragon on YouTube for free, and the video has over 400k views! Paramount+ also did the same thing with the first episode of Halo. The first episode of 1923 has only been on YouTube for three days and already almost has 300k views. Even if only half of those viewers are hooked enough to purchase Paramount+, it’s still a great move!

Alongside Ford and Mirren, 1923 stars Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, and Timothy Dalton. It is the latest series from Yellowstone franchise creator, and Academy Award nominee, Taylor Sheridan. The series follows a new generation of the Dutton family as they establish the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana, the focus of the original series. As the series’ official plot description puts it:

1923, a Yellowstone origin story, stars Harrison Ford (Jacob Dutton) and Helen Mirren (Cara Dutton), and introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west—and the Duttons who call it home.

The series is just one spin-off of Yellowstone. There is also 1883, which premiered last year and followed a post-Civil War Dutton family. That series then got its own spin-off with the upcoming 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. On the horizon is also 6666, a modern-day set spin-off following a Texas ranch that is expected to premiere sometime next year. All these series come from Sheridan, who is the sole writing credit for almost every episode in the Yellowstone franchise and has directed a handful of episodes of each series. He is also known for his critically acclaimed movies like Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River.

1923 is currently premiering on Paramount+ with new episodes on Sundays.