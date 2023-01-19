In Episode 3 of 1923, the Dutton family came into town to finally relax after the tension of the preceding days. While Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) opted for more domestic entertainment, the younger crowd with Jack (Darren Mann) and Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) discovered the more exotic options available in the town as they explored the hidden nightlife of Bozeman in an underground bar operated behind a cloak of secrecy and security.

As the opening episode of the series featured a rowdy Bozeman crowd preaching temperance from drinking, it makes a certain amount of sense that the bar was operating on the sly, but the setting of the series itself places the operation in a much larger context that has to do with a fascinating period in American history.

How Did Prohibition Start?

The “American Temperance Society” was officially founded in 1826, partially inspired by the Protestant religious revival in the early 19th century known as the “Second Great Awakening.” While the consumption of alcohol was a staple of American society from the beginning, the various different outlets of the Temperance movement also had a surprisingly strong hold as well, whose adherents advocated against alcohol based on everything from its “ungodliness” to the destructive effect alcoholic men had on women, children, and family structure generally.

While the Temperance movement went through several ups and downs and phases over the course of more than a century, arguably the most successful iteration of it came at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century, when the concerns about the effect of alcohol on families, church communities, workplaces, and urban centers combined to create one of the most interesting governmental experiments in American history.

In the midst of the US war effort in 1917, and in a precursor to the better-known wartime rationing that occurred decades later in WW2, Woodrow Wilson established a temporary order of prohibition against alcohol in order to save grain for more necessary food. Soon afterward, however, Congress proposed what would become the 18th Constitutional Amendment to the States. This Amendment stated that “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors within, the importation thereof into, or the exportation thereof from the United States and all territory subject to the jurisdiction thereof for beverage purposes is hereby prohibited.” The proposed Amendment passed through the States with flying colors and was soon signed into effect.

Prohibition Quickly Gave Rise to Illegal Methods of Selling Alcohol

While the era of Prohibition began to take effect officially in 1920, not so surprisingly, it didn’t actually suddenly make everyone give up drinking forever. They say that necessity is the mother of invention, so with the sale and manufacture of alcohol suddenly made illegal, alcohol consumption rapidly became much more creative and tinged with the alluring colors of danger and adventure. Those determined to find a good drink perhaps had to work a bit harder to find it, but it was hardly impossible to do. This is where the semi-reputable establishment seen in 1923 comes into play.

There are long, colorful, and entertaining collections of stories about how American society dealt with the Prohibition era. The most famous is almost certainly the greatest unintended consequence of the Temperance movement as a whole. With alcohol suddenly illegal, Prohibition gave rise to organized crime syndicates structured around the distribution of illegal beverages, among which Al Capone’s organization in Chicago is the most famous example. Far and wide, though, ordinary Americans were not necessarily resorting to organized crime to get their fix. Some simply made alcohol at home and hid it cleverly inside lamp bases or walking canes, but a lucrative underground industry came about with the operation of what became known as “Speakeasies.”

These clubs were often much like the establishment seen in 1923: with access granted by a secret knock or a quiet word from the outside, customers could find their way to a comfortable bar offering cocktails, live music, dancing floors, and even appetizers. Some have even credited the rise in bar and restaurant “finger food” offerings to the speakeasies of the 1920s. As seen in the show, Speakeasies could be quite elaborate, and while not every one would have been as extravagant as that of Episode 3, many certainly were. The famous “21 Club” in New York City, for example, had secret wine cellars behind hidden doors and an elaborate mechanism that could sweep all the alcohol bottles out of the room and into the city sewers in the event of a police raid.

Prohibition Was Doomed to Fail

While Americans found increasingly more creative ways of finding and consuming alcohol, however, the Prohibition era caused such great unintended consequences that it was doomed to eventually fail. As alcohol was not inaccessible but illegal, it became more expensive, taking a massive toll on poorer Americans; the rise in imprisonments for crimes involving alcohol also put a great deal of stress on the prison system. Accidental deaths due to tainted homemade moonshine increased dramatically, and many states were deprived of tax revenue on alcohol sales that had been a valuable asset to state infrastructure.

The advent of the Great Depression only made matters worse, and the election of FDR in 1932 came along with a promise to repeal Prohibition. In addition to the missteps and collateral damage caused by Prohibition generally, making alcohol legal again had the potential to create more jobs and income in the desperate American economy. As such, almost immediately after Roosevelt took office a proposed 21st Amendment repealing the 18th was submitted to the States and ultimately ratified before the end of 1933.

The speakeasy of 1923 is yet another window into a curious era of American history, and it speaks to the appeal of historical shows and films more generally. While human nature may not change all that much, the individual quirks of historical periods and events have led to some of the most intriguing anomalies that form some of the most fascinating eras of history as a whole.

