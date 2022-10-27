Paramount+ has announced today that Taylor Sheridan's new drama series, 1923, is coming exclusively to the streaming channel this December. The series is the second spinoff of the beloved neo-Western Yellowstone.

Yellowstone follows the story of the Dutton family, the owners of the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, in Montana. Over four seasons, we’ve followed Kevin Costner’s John Dutton fight against everyone who threatened to take away his family legacy, with the fifth season set to premiere next month. Sheridan's neo-Western series became so popular that the creator began to expand Dutton’s narrative with spinoffs.

The first spinoff, 1883, revealed how the first Duttons marched to the West and settled in Montana, kickstarting the family’s long journey to the present. Now, 1923 will explore how the Duttons dealt with the Prohibition of alcohol in the United States and the Great Depression. Just like 1883, 1923 was expected to be a single-season spinoff focused on telling a contained story. However, we’ve recently learned that Sheridan split 1923 into two seasons, which means we have a lot more great television to watch in the near future.

Image via Paramount

While we still don’t know much about 1923, the spinoff stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the main characters. The series also features Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, and Timothy Dalton. That’s a lot of star power, and with Sheridan’s impeccable writing, 1923 is undoubtedly becoming another hit for Paramount+.

Besides a new Yellowstone season and 1923, Sheridan is currently working on two other spinoffs. The first, 6666, is expected to tell the story of the Four Sixes Ranch, one of the most famous real-life properties in the United States. There’s also 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of 1883 that will focus on the titular character, the first Black U.S. Marshal West of the Mississippi. So, in short, it’s a great time to be a Western fan.

The first season of 1923 will debut on Sunday, December 18, in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day, December 19, in the U.K. and Australia. There’s still no release date for other Paramount+ markets.

We still don’t have a trailer for Season 1 of 1923, but the trailer for Season 5 of Yellowstone already teases the next big challenge for the Duttons. So, before we go back to the Great Depression, we'll be able to see John Dutton becoming Governor on November 13. Check out the trailer for Season 5 of Yellowstone below.