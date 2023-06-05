The hit television series Yellowstone introduced the ever-complicated history of the Dutton family. Expanding the family's tale through various spin-offs, 1923 follows the earlier generations of the Duttons as they struggle to make a living during the Western Expansion and the Great Depression. Thanks to Paramount Home Entertainment, fans can now travel centuries back – to 1923, exactly – as the prequel series' first season will be arriving on DVD and Blu-ray on August 8. The new release will revisit the Dutton family's history with all-new featurettes and bonus contents.

Considered to be an instant hit on Paramount+, the Blu-ray release of 1923 comes with three new featurettes, including the "Behind the Story" content for each episode and the show's storytelling techniques. Moreover, the release also includes special features, such as "Unstoppable Change: The Adventure of 1923," "I Am the Land: Teonna Rainwater," and "Inside the Series."

Yellowstone introduced audiences to the Dutton family's complicated and cruel lives. However, 1923 raised the stakes in Yellowstone in a way we haven't seen before. Created by American filmmaker Taylor Sheridan, the show's synopsis describes the series as "a whirlwind romance out of Africa to the rugged mountain frontier of Montana." Starring Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara, 1923 highlights the Dutton family's struggle in an era plagued with drought and prohibition. Having experienced the Great Depression a decade earlier, the series—set during the early 20s—sees Jacob and Cara fight for their family's legacy.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: '1923' Is Officially Better Than 'Yellowstone'

The Expanding Story of the Dutton Family

Despite conflicts involving Kevin Costner, the Yellowstone universe is constantly expanding – and the Dutton family won't be going away anytime soon. Yellowstone, which debuted to critical acclaim back in 2018, spawned different spin-offs, including 1883 and, of course, 1923. The two prequels mentioned went back in time to tell the infamous family's history. And with Bass Reeves, 6666, and 1944 coming soon enough, there will be plenty of stories to be familiar with and secrets to uncover.

1923 brings the best of Yellowstone to a higher level of excitement with excellent casting and a well-written plot. The first season of the series was outstanding, thanks in large part to Sheridan's writing and the talented cast members. Apart from Ford and Mirren, the 1923 cast also includes Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford, and Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield. 1923 arrives on DVD and Blu-ray on August 8.