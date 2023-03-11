Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of 1923.The season finale of 1923 introduces us to an unexpected couple in Dutton ranch foreman Zane (Brian Geraghty) and his wife, Alice Chow (Joy Osmanski). Together, they have two children and are ranchers making a living in rural Montana. Later in the episode, after Zane and Alice have a tender reunion, local officials come pounding on their door and arrest Alice for violating the Montana statute of miscegenation.

With her children by her side, Alice states she is unaware of what they are referring to, but she is immediately escorted from the house into the freezing cold wearing only her nightgown. When Zane comes to her aid, he is beaten down by a group of lawmen, their children screaming in the background as Alice is driven away. It's a horrific and stomach-turning scene that reveals the rampant legalized racism that existed almost 100 years ago. The Montana statute that is enforced on the show is a very real product of the time, and its roots can be traced back many years prior to 1923.

The History of Interracial Marriage in America

The first interracial marriage ever recorded was between John Wolfe and Pocahontas all the way back in 1614 in colonial Jamestown. The first biracial Americans were children of Black-white and Black-Indian unions. By the time the American Revolution rolled around an estimated 100,000 people of "mixed heritage" lived in the newly formed colonies.

People of high regard and significant influence like Thomas Jefferson lobbied hard for racial mixing during his presidency, asking Americans to "let our settlements and [Indians] meet and blend together, to intermix and become one people." Patrick Henry went so far as to suggest tax benefits and stipends in order to encourage unions of mixed races. Still, interracial relationships were resisted by most of the white settlers, particularly the British, who saw non-Europeans as inferior to them. In the 200 years that followed, widespread refusal to adapt to the idea of biracial marriages kept it a taboo subject until 1967 and the Supreme Court case of Loving v. Virginia. It was a turning point in mixed marriages as it became legal to marry a person of a different race.

What Was the Montana Statute That Exists on '1923'?

For the purposes of how the miscegenation law affects 1923, and that particular scene, we wanted to look into the actual statute that was in place at the time and account for why it appears. During the early 1900s, the West Coast saw an influx of a trans-Pacific population. Most of that population was of Asian descent. There was still a very loud discriminatory pro-white voice within the Montana population and, in turn, the state's political circles and Senate — so much so that a bill was drafted that would serve as the seed for the racist miscegenation statute in the show.

The legislation, as it appears in Montana law books at the time, stated that on February 6, 1907, Senator Charles S. Muffley "introduced a measure to prohibit miscegenous marriage: A Bill for An Act prohibiting marriage between white persons and Blacks, or persons of African American blood, and between white persons and Indians, Chinese, and Japanese, and making such marriage void, and prescribing punishment for solemnizing such marriages." The bill was brought forth in 1907 and was rejected twice by the Montana state Senate before gaining passage later in 1909 on a 17-6 vote. The Governor of Montana would also endorse the statute later in 1909. This is the statute that was being enforced in the horrifying scene of Alice being ripped from her home and family under the Montana law. It's difficult to watch, and hard to believe that such laws existed in rural Montana in the 1920s.

The legislation particular to people of Chinese descent was in Section 2 of the bill and reads, "Every marriage hereafter Contracted or Solemnized between any White Person and a Chinese Person shall be utterly Null and Void." It wasn't until President Dwight D. Eisenhower took office in 1953 and started to make some changes to the government's position on racial discrimination, along with substantial and successful anti-discrimination cases all over the country, as well as the progress of such groups as the NAACP that some traction started to take hold and trickle down to the states and eventually to the Montana.

Eventually, in 1953, a bill to repeal the miscegenation statute reached the Montana state Congress for a vote and passed. Among other things, our research indicates that the bill had moved through the Committee on Public Health, Morals, and Safety without recorded opposition and was unanimously approved, 81-0 by the House of Representatives on January 20, 1953. From that point on, atrocious scenes like the one that occurs in the season finale of 1923 became illegal and punishable by fines and imprisonment, but it took too long (34 years), and way too many people suffered under these types of racist-based legislation.

