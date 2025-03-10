Life is not kind to anyone in the early 20th century, least of all a woman traveling alone. 1923 Season 2, Episode 3, "Wrap Thee In Terror," focused on Alex's (Julia Schlaepfer) attempt to get to Montana to her husband. However, the journey was arduous and as dangerous as any other taken by the other characters. From a rocky ship ride to an invasive entrance examination, Alex's humanity and self-worth were tested enough for a lifetime. However, she's not out of the woods yet ― as if anyone on 1923 ever is. Schlaepfer talked to Deadline about what's on the horizon for her character as she journeys from New York to Bozeman. The actress teased more problems, saying:

"I will say that she’s only in New York City and she’s got to make it across the country, so the journey will not be easy. She’s not done with the hardships yet. She’s got a lot more to get through, but she’s tough. She is fighting her way. I think she’s proving to herself how strong she is and how much fight she can bring to the table."

Alex Dutton Fights Back In '1923' Season 2

Image via Paramount+

Everyone is limited in how much suffering they can take before they fight back. Towards the end of "Wrap Thee In Terror," danger lurked in the shadows of the train station as a sketchy man singled Alex out and followed her to the bathroom, teasing something awful for the character. Alex might not have fought after what she encountered before, but she must this time around. "Alex was violated and assaulted in that examination. She wasn’t able to fight back in any way that she probably would have wanted to because she had to get through immigration, and she had to be smart about it. She’s alone and not in a position of power," Schlaepfer told TV Insider of her character's actions. She teased a change in Alex's behavior when the man follows her to the bathroom, saying:

"I think with this next man we see follow her into the bathroom, she gets to fight back in a different way, and I think unleash some of the anger that she’s been feeling about what she’s already been put through because it’s just blow after blow. I think she kind of thinks she’s on the other side of it, and every time she fights for herself this season, it’s in a new way. As an actor, it’s really exciting because you get to uncover all these layers. She continues to find different ways to fight back."

Meanwhile, in 1923 Season 2, Episode 4, "Journey the Rivers of Iron," Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) garners support for his new business venture; Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) has a run-in with a sheriff," reads the official logline. Watch the episode on Paramount+ on Sunday, March 16 to see how Alex fights back.

