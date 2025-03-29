Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 1923 Season 2.

Many adventure stories revolve around one character fighting against all odds to get home, and 1923 is no exception. In her attempts to reunite with her new husband, Alex Dutton (Julia Schlaepher) has to endure one horrific form of torture after another, and it's now happened so many times that it has begun to feel detrimental to her character. More than just being reflective of the era, the level of brutality reserved for women is still a major issue in the other Yellowstone shows, and Taylor Sheridan has been guilty of reinforcing themes that feel tasteless at best and harmful at worst. While it's understandable that Alex and Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) need to be separated for the sake of suspense, Alex has been constantly victimized for doing nothing wrong, and the season risks becoming repetitive if it attempts to unnaturally prolong this subplot further.

Alex Has Gone Through Hell in ‘1923’