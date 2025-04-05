Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 1923 Season 2.

When 1923 first began, few would have placed any bets on Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) being sympathetic, but Season 2 has slowly yet surely revealed his more human side. Even though he envies the Dutton family as the epitome of wealth and power, he's made a deal with the devil in the hope of bringing them down, and now has a true sense of how monstrous his own patron is. With war now on the horizon, Banner has to choose whether keeping Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) around is worth the spiritual costs, and his decision will serve to define his legacy. He's probably dead either way, but he has an opportunity to do one good thing on the way out.

For So Long, Banner Seemed Irredeemable on '1923'