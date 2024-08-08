The Big Picture 1923 continues the Dutton family saga, facing Prohibition, the Great Depression, and Western expansion in the 20th century.

Season 2 adds Augustus Prew as Paul, a British man on a passenger ship, joining stars Janet Montgomery and Jennifer Carpenter.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 is part of a Paramount+ slate that includes Yellowstone, Mayor Of Kingstown, and 1883.

Although the second season of the Paramount+ Western drama series 1923 is yet to have an official arrival date, a lot has been going on with its development as several have come aboard the project since it was renewed last year. Most recently, Augustus Prew, known for his most recent role in Netflix’s Players alongside Gina Rodriguez, has been added to the upcoming season in a recurring role, according to Deadline. Prew is set to act as Paul, an elegant, scholarly, well-to-do young British man on a passenger ship.

As a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to 1883, 1923 tells the story of the pandemics, historic drought, and the end of Prohibition that afflicted the Mountain West in the early 20th century and thereby also affected the Duttons who are native to the area. The series premiered in December 2021, with Season 1 starring Harrison Ford as Jacob, the patriarch of the Dutton family, along with Helen Mirren as matriarch Cara. Other stars added were Brandon Sklenar, Aminah Nieves, Darren Mann, Julia Schlaepfer, Brian Geraghty, Sebastian Roche, Jennifer Ehle, Marley Shelton, Jerome Flynn, Michelle Randolph and Robert Patrick.

Regarding the acting history of the latest 1923 addition, besides starring Players, Prew played the male lead alongside Helena Bonham Carter in ITVX & PBS’s three-part series Nolly. He has also appeared in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, Netflix’s Special, and Apple’s The Morning Show. Furthermore, on television, he has had lead roles in CBS’s Pure Genius and the ABC pilot The Hurt Unit with Melissa George. He is also known for starring in Fox’s Prison Break, Mike White’s HBO's Mamma Dallas, and Showtime’s The Borgias.

'1923' Adds Two Stars To Season 2 In Recurring Roles

Last month, two more stars were added to 1923 Season 2 in recurring roles, namely Janet Montgomery and Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter. Montgomery is set to portray a woman named Hillary, a "thoughtful" new character with a passion for justice, while Carpenter will recur as Mamie Fossett, a very capable and confident U.S. Deputy Marshall.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 is one of many series in the showrunner’s Paramount+ slate besides Yellowstone, Mayor Of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 1883, Tulsa King and Lioness, both currently in production, and the upcoming Landman. 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox, while producers include MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions for Paramount+.

There is no release date for 1923 Season 2 as of now, but Season 1 is currently streaming on Paramount+.

