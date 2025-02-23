The Duttons return for one last rodeo in Season 2 of 1923. Things are heating up at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, but head honchos Jacob (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) hold onto every last rope of support amid the turmoil. A deadly Montana winter approaches, but the unexpected weather is nothing compared to their deadly rivals. Their neighboring factions are sneaking up faster than the Duttons could expect, all of whom are dead set on tearing down the very ranch the family has worked to save from its ashes.

As Jacob and Cara stay on the forefront of an impending civil war, Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) tries to find a passage back home, and the love of his life Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) goes against the odds to reunite with him. The second and final season of 1923 premiers on Sunday, February 23 exclusively on Paramount+. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide for 1923.

Harrison Ford

Jacob Dutton

Image via Paramount+

Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, the older brother of James Dutton; the latter appearing in the prequel series 1883. Following James and his wife Margaret’s passing in 1894, Jacob ultimately takes over and has been holding onto his role as head patriarch of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. What was once a 160-acre pipe dream massively grew to more than 780,000 acres of land. Unfortunately, due to the Great Depression, which occurred ten years earlier than the 1929 Wall Street Crash, the ranch is witnessing the worst of conditions. In addition to an impending economic crash, Jacob’s business rivals have their sights set on taking away everything he’s ever achieved.

From Indiana Jones to Star Wars, Ford’s extensive acting career is self-explanatory at this point. Most recently, the actor ventured into the world of Marvel by playing Thaddeus Ross, a.k.a. Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

Helen Mirren

Cara Dutton

Image via Paramount+

Mirren stars as Cara Dutton, the wife of Jacob Dutton. As head matriarch, she’s in charge of the Yellowstone Dutton ranch in the early 20th century, serving as its capable rancher. Originally hailing from Ireland, she bears the weight of taking care of her family, especially during Prohibition.

Mirren shook the ‘90s with her role as Detective Jane Tennison on the television series Prime Suspect. She went on to win an Academy Award for her performance as Elizabeth II in The Queen. The actress is reported to star in Anton Corbjin’s Switzerland, with Olivia Cooke and Alden Ehrenreich also attached to the project.

Brandon Sklenar

Spencer Dutton

Image via Paramount+

Sklenar stars as Spencer Dutton, the younger son of the late James and Margaret. All grown up now, Spencer joins the United States Military and enlists in its American Expedition Force. Instead of coming home as a hero, he returns with the emotional baggage of his wartime trauma. Instead of immediately coming home, Spencer packs his bags for Namibia with hopes of becoming an accomplished hunter, only to then later find a passage back home.

Following his roles in Mapplethorpe and Midway, Sklenar had his romantic drama moment in It Ends With Us.

Julia Schlaepfer

Alexandra Dutton

Image via Paramount+

Schlaepfer stars as Alexandra Dutton, the former countess of Sussex. Previously a member of the British Royal Family, Alexandra first crossed paths with Spencer at a bar in Kenya. Having lived a life constrained by protocols and etiquette, Alexandra takes an immediate liking to the free-spirited Spencer. The two fall for each other and elope. Following a long-haul correspondence from Cara, Spencer and Alexandra attempt to go home from Montana.

Before 1923, Schlaepfer took on the role of Alice Charles in Netflix’s The Politician.

Jerome Flynn

Banner Creighton

Image via Paramount+

Jerome Flynn stars as Banner Creighton, a sheep farmer who initially hails from Scotland. Following his steaming rivalry with Jacob, Season 2 sees the peak of their tension, enacting revenge on the Duttons.

Flynn previously appeared in Game of Thrones as Bronn. His other acting credits include Black Mirror, Ripper Street, and The Dark Tower.

Darren Mann

Jack Dutton

Image via Paramount+

Darren Mann stars as Jack Dutton, the only child of John and Emma Dutton, making him the great-nephew of Jacob Dutton. His heart might be set on the ranch, but he’s also developed feelings for Elizabeth Strafford, daughter of Bob Strafford.

Previously, Mann played Ballas Kohl in Giant Little Ones and Luke Chalfant in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Brian Geraghty

Zane Davis

Image via Paramount+

Brian Geraghty stars as Zane Davis, the foreman for the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. With his loyalty aligned with the Duttons’ values, the last time audiences saw him, Zane was on the run from the police.

Geraghty is best known for his roles in films like Jarhead and The Hurt Locker. He also had his stint on NBC’s Chicago P.D., followed by a regular role as Theodore Roosevelt in The Alienist.

Aminah Nieves

Teonna Rainwater

Image via Paramount+

Aminah Nieves stars as Teonna Rainwater, a young girl from the Broken Rock Reservation. Like many of the people in her community, her land is snatched away. With her home gone, Teonna is put into a Catholic boarding school, which has kept its abusive teaching methods shush-shush.

Before 1923, Nieves starred in Blueberry and Volition.

Michelle Randolph

Elizabeth Strafford

Image via Paramount

Michelle Randolph stars as Elizabeth Strafford, the fiance of Jack Dutton and the daughter of Bob Strafford. What was supposed to be a happily ever after with Jack turns harrow following her miscarriage.

Randolph currently stars as Ainsley Norris in Landman.

Sebastian Roché

Father Renaud