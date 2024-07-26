The Big Picture Janet Montgomery joins 1923 as Hillary, a justice-driven character for Season 2.

1923 is a Yellowstone prequel set a century before, portraying challenges faced by the Dutton family.

Season 2 awaits release as the show encounters delays due to factors like the 2023 Writers' Guild Strike.

This actress is officially taking a step back in time. Janet Montgomery was announced this afternoon to be climbing aboard the Paramount+ drama 1923 for the series’ upcoming Season 2. Montgomery is said to be assuming the recurring role of a woman named Hillary, a “thoughtful” new character who bears a distinct passion for justice.

1923, a prequel for the popular Neo-Western drama Yellowstone, follows members of the Dutton family a century before the events of the original series. Much like their descendants in Yellowstone, the Duttons of 1923 grapple with the difficulties of running their ranch in Montana, with a few prominent historical twists thrown in including some vicious Prohibition laws, a terrible drought, and the early onset of the Great Depression. The story of the Dutton family and their ranch is additionally told through a series of other Yellowstone prequels and spinoffs, including 1883 and the developing shows 1944, 6666, and 2024.

Montgomery’s casting in 1923 will put her in the high-ranking company of stars such as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who lead the series respectively as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Season 1 of the show also featured Brandon Sklenar as Jacob and Cara’s nephew Spencer, Jerome Flynn as the Duttons’ main adversary Banner Creighton, and Isabel May as the show’s narrator Elsa Dutton, a character who also appeared in the prequel series 1883. New castings for Season 2 besides Montgomery include former Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter, who will play a “tough-as-nails” U.S. Deputy Marshall named Mamie Fossett.

What Do We Know About ‘1923’ Season 2?

Besides a smattering of recent casting announcement, not much is known about this Yellowstone spinoff’s upcoming season. While Season 2 of 1923 was renewed by Paramount+ before the first season’s finale even hit television screens, unanticipated factors such as the 2023 Writers’ Guild of America Strike threw some unexpected roadblocks into the series’ production. The season has additionally not yet received an official premiere date on Paramount+, leaving fans largely in the dark as to when they will be able to see their favorite characters once more taking on the Dutton family ranch.