Winter was the star in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2. Provocatively titled "The Rapist Winter," the episode showcased all the hardships that came with the season in early 20th century Montana. Hungry animals were a risk, and Elizabeth Dutton (Michelle Randolph) had two brushes with dangerous wild animals. One encounter would end with her being bitten by a wolf, worsening her ongoing struggles. Is it all worth it for the sake of love? As the struggle continues, Randolph took TV Insider deep into her character's mind. “At this point she just wants to survive and she feels like, and for good reason, staying on this ranch is signing a death warrant,” the actress said. She continued to discuss Elizabeth's perspective, saying:

“Everyone around her is dying. I mean, Zane’s (Brian Geraghty) head, a mountain lion, a wolf, the nurse gets eaten in the living room. She’s like, is no one seeing this but me? Am I the only one going crazy here? And so that is going through her mind, but that doesn’t make her love Jack (Darren Mann) any less.”

Randolph noted she doesn't think Elizabeth wants to leave Jack, but is it a matter of time? She took a shot for rabies despite not knowing if she'd contracted the disease. What effect will that have on her going forward? "Winter’s always hard, and this one’s been harder than most. But then spring comes and there’s nothing so splendid as the mountains in the spring. Wait. Wait ’til you see it," encouraged Cara. Is the promise of spring enough to keep her holding on?

The Misery Continues in '1923' Season 2, Episode 3

The March 9 episode promises even more misery for many characters. In 1923 Season 2, Episode 3, "Wrap Thee in Terror," Alexandra runs into trouble while traveling; Father Renaud (Sebastian Roche) and Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) close in on Teonna," the episode's logline reads, teasing more problems from Alex as she makes her journey to Montana in angry waters and unaccomodating quarters. Meanwhile, Mamie Fossette joined the father and marshal on their hunt for Teonna. Carpenter said Mamie is not looking for alliances, only to ensure justice is served. "That's why her spine is so erect and her focus is focused like a laser beam on the task at hand," the actress told TV Insider about her character's outlook. While Mamie might not be as brutal as the men hunting Teonna, she is not an ally.

