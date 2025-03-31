Many characters meet their worst fate in the penultimate episode of 1923 Season 2. The episode claims seven lives in various places and means. One of those characters is Jack Dutton (Darren Mann), who is cheated by Whitfield's (Timothy Dalton) men and murdered in cold blood. The death was surprising since things were finally improving in his life, and his wife was expecting a child. "It’s a tough one. When I read it, I went through all sorts of emotions. I was angry at first. I was pissed off. I was sad," Mann told The Hollywood Reporter of his reaction to learning that his character's time on earth and the show had reached an end. "I really grieved him in a whole bunch of different ways because I love playing Jack so much. He’s such a beautiful character," the actor added. He dove into Jack's traits that made him fun to play, saying:

"He’s naïve in all the best ways. He’s not naïve from a place of ignorance but from a place of love and heart. He’s always trying to do the right thing by everybody. So I was definitely saddened, because I just love playing this character. It was a nice character to be inside of. Some characters are pretty challenging just sitting with them day to day, but going to set and playing Jack was so much fun. He always trying to do the right thing."

Darren Mann Was Shocked When He Found Out Jack Dutton Would Die in '1923' Season 2, Episode 6

Image via Paramount+

Mann revealed that Taylor Sheridan did not pull him aside for the talk many actors have with creators and showrunners when their character is about to die. "I received the scripts normal like everybody else. I read through and eventually got to that page and was like, 'Well, God damn, there it is. Okay,'" he said of his immediate reaction to the discovery. However, the death was not a surprise to Mann. "I went into the show figuring as much — it’s like playing Russian roulette with five bullets on a Taylor Sheridan show. The chances of making it out are not looking that great! So I kind of expected that I might go, but it’s still a shock when you finally read it," the actor admitted.

The show must go on, even with Jack's death. An extended season finale is set to air next Sunday. In 1923 Season 2, Episode 7, "A Dream and a Memory," Jacob (Harrison Ford) and his crew eagerly await Spencer’s (Brandon Sklenar) return at the train station. Teonna (Aminah Nieves) has a fateful run-in. Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) braves the cold," reads the official logline.

Catch the season finale on Paramount+ on Sunday, April 6.