Fans of the Yellowstone universe have reason to celebrate as filming for 1923 Season 2 appears to have begun, despite previous reports suggesting a later start. The prequel to the critically acclaimed Yellowstone series boasts a star-studded cast, including Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, and has taken viewers into the Dutton family's tumultuous past, and painting a vivid picture of the family’s early struggles and triumphs. 1923 features not only Mirren and Ford in leading roles but also a stellar supporting cast that includes Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Isabel May, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves.

In a recent update, as per Deadline, SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan, speaking at an event about the franchise's European distribution, confirmed that filming for 1923 Season 2 is indeed underway. "They are filming a new season right now, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are hard at work," Sarhan stated, putting to rest any doubts about the production's progress.

The original document from the City of Austin had outlined a summer shooting schedule, with production expected to wrap up by September, carrying a budget of around $150 million, following a delay to filming last year. Sarhan did not specify the current filming location or the exact start date of production, which raises the possibility that the early stages of photography might be occurring in a different city, not covered by the initial Austin report. Alternatively, the network might have accelerated the timeline, leading to an earlier start.

If the production has indeed begun ahead of schedule, this could potentially mean an earlier release date for 1923 Season 2. Fans are hopeful that the series will avoid lengthy delays and might even see an early 2025 release, aligning with the wrap-up of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, which is set to air towards the end of this year.

What's Next for the Duttons?

Image via Paramount

Season 1 of 1923 concluded back in February 2023, leaving audiences eager to see the next chapter in the Dutton family saga. The series explores the early years of the iconic family, set against the backdrop of a changing America. With the challenges faced in Season 1, including economic hardship and personal loss, Season 2 is poised to dive even deeper into the complexities of the Dutton legacy.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest news and updates on 1923 Season 2, and all things Yellowstone during a busy year for the franchise.