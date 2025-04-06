Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for the 1923 Season 2 finale.

Well, this is it, folks. Despite Paramount billing 1923's Season 2 finale as a "season" finale rather than a "series" finale, this two-hour chapter feels more definitive than we were led to believe. As Dutton patriarchs Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) take their final stand against the villainous Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), "A Dream and a Memory" ends with copious amounts of bloodshed and warfare.

'1923's Season 2 Finale Begins With Everyone Fighting for Survival

The two-hour finale opens with Cara on the Dutton porch as men guard the home. Zane (Brian Geraghty) wants her inside, but she says she'll get indoors once the shooting starts. Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph), however, is worried about Jack (Darren Mann), who never returned home after the previous episode. At the train depot in Livingston, Jacob and Sheriff William McDowell (Robert Patrick) continue to wait as Jacob grows suspicious of some of the men standing around. In the nearby hotel, Ellie Creighton (Sarah Randall Hunt) finds Banner (Jerome Flynn) in the dark, and he admits that he is not a good man. He doesn't consider himself a bad man either, but he's not straight-up evil like Donald Whitfield, noting that he is a vile man who rejoices in the suffering of others. Banner decides that he cannot continue looking his son in the eye here and decides that they are going to leave.

Meanwhile, in Wyoming, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) suffers through the cold. She searches through Hillary's (Janet Montgomery) belongings and finds some valuables, even removing her dead friend's gloves to help keep herself warm before getting out and running through the snow to pull a lighter off Paul's (Augustus Prew) corpse, lighting a fire inside the car to keep warm. At Whitfield's place, the villain continues to inflict torturous pleasure on Mabel (Virginia Gardiner), as he and Lindy (Madison Elise Rogers) burn her with hot tea. Further south in Texas, Marshal Mamie Fossett (Jennifer Carpenter) and her men find Pete (Jeremy Gauna) and Kent’s (Jamie McShane) bodies, putting two and two together that Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché) was Kent's murderer. As this goes on, Jacob continues to wait for the train as it approaches. Banner and his family soon arrive, hoping to escape to Portland. Banner tells Jacob that Whitfield is only the first of the Duttons' problems, and notes that one day they will lose their land. Jacob tells Banner that he won't be getting on the train because he needs to finish what he started. Banner pleads for his family's safety, and Jacob obliges.

Spencer and Alex Reunite as War Begins in the '1923' Season 2 Finale

On the train, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) starts talking with a young boy seated in front of him about the buffalo outside their window. The kid wants to trade his knife for Spencer's lion's tooth, and Spencer notes that it was something he wanted to give to his son one day — but then decides to trade anyway. In Texas, Fossett finds Renaud and Runs His Horse (Michael Spears) also dead. From afar, Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) observes them before taking aim with a rifle. Fossett and company pursue her as she rides off on horseback. Teonna shoots one of the marshals off his horse and is quickly surrounded. Fossett and the remaining marshal, Two Spears (Dougie Hall), apprehend her, but not before Teonna shares the heartbreaking truth about her past at the Indian school and what drove her to murder.

At the Dutton Ranch, Whitfield's men arrive and ignite the bloody land war. Indoors, Cara hears gunshots and prepares to cover the Dutton men from up high as the cars pull in. Zane and his few hands take out the drivers, and a firefight ensues. Unfortunately, more cars arrive, and Liz and Alice (Joy Osmanski) are ordered to hide in the basement. Two of the Duttons' crew climb onto the roof to get a better vantage point as Zane and Cara take the men out one by one. At the train station, Jacob eyes Banner, and the two wait for the train to arrive. However, more of Whitfield's men begin to show up, and Jacob's forces are soon surrounded. Meanwhile, in Wyoming, Alex continues to kindle her fire and has used up as much paper as she can. With nothing left to use, she begins to burn Cara's letters to Spencer as well. She cries out to God, wondering what sort of divine plan