1923 Season 2 is already past its half-season mark, as characters battle all odds to stay alive. TV Insider confirmed that the season is seven episodes long, one episode less than what was originally thought. The episode debuts on Sunday, April 6, on Paramount+, and to make up for the lower episode count, the finale will be almost two hours long. In 1923 Season 2, Episode 7, "A Dream and a Memory," danger and suffering are far from over, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the Dutton Ranch. "Jacob (Harrison Ford) and his crew eagerly await Spencer’s (Brandon Sklenar) return at the train station. Teonna (Aminah Nieves) has a fateful run-in. Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) braves the cold," reads the episode's official logline. Spencer's return would strengthen the ranch's position in the war with Whitfield (Timothy Dalton).

This Sunday's episode is still on schedule; in it, two women face extremes of luck. "Alexandra catches a lucky break during her journey; Teonna reunites with a face from her past," reads the official logline for the episode airing on March 30. The logline teases some good news for Alex as kind people help her, but for Teonna, the story is quite different. The racist priest and his even more racist Marshall close in on her after a long hunt.

'1923' Has Continued to Grow

Image via Paramount+

While the show has not been renewed for Season 3, the odds are good. The latest ratings reveal that 1923 Season 2 has grown astronomically. The Season 2 premiere is pacing 56% higher than Season 1 and has delivered a whopping 17 million global viewers, marking a 41% increase over the Season 1 premiere. The show has also seen some growth on social media, with Season 2 racking 77 million views, marking an eleven-fold growth over Season 1. The season impressed critics, who gave it a rare 100% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. However, the show seems to be losing viewers, who have given it a measly 49%. Despite universal accolades for the actors' performances, the show is falling into a trap seen in many others where it drags out the narrative. The kicker for 1923 is the absolute horror and misery that dominated the narrative in Season 2.

Will the strangers' kindness be used to mask sinister motivations? Catch new episodes on Paramount+ on Sundays to find out before the finale on April 6. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.