Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's (Caitríona Balfe) story on Outlander has proven that where there is a will, there's a way. The truth of the adage will also be tested with Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra Dutton (Julia Schlaepfer) in Season 2 of the Yellowstone prequel series 1923. Following their separation in the final episodes of Season 1, the upcoming season finds the lovers fighting all odds for a chance to see each other in the United States. TV Line released some new images featuring the couple, each in their own world, trying to get to the US in one piece, preferably alive since mortal danger is rampant on their paths.

Spencer's environment puts him with several other men, and based on his stance in the image, he looks more than ready to throw hands. But since that's his resting state after traversing the African wildernesses and not succumbing to the numerous omnipresent dangers, this might be nothing. Even though the scene captured in this shot might not present any danger to Spencer, his journey back to the States will not be without challenges, as teased in the explosive Season 2 trailer. "He definitely encounters some strong resistance at pretty much every turn, and he deals with that the way he knows best,” Sklenar told the outlet. By "how he knows best," the actor refers to Spencer's casual ease with fights.

Spencer's Wife Makes a Perilous Journey in '1923' Season 2

Alexandra's journey might not be full of bursting heads and breaking bones, but it's no less tough. Picture this: an unaccompanied, attractive woman with nothing to her name in the early 20th century. What couldn't go wrong? “This season is all about testing her resilience and her strength, and she has to dig deep to find a level of grit that I don’t even think she knew she had,” Schlaepfer said of her character's journey this season. Alex's grit and resilience were tested plenty of times in Season 1, and she emerged on the other side, so she has some fight in her.

The lovers have a common goal in mind, and it keeps them focused. Spencer hopes to get to Montana as soon as possible, possibly before Alex, to deal with the invaders before he's reunited with his bride. Alex can't wait to be reunited with Spencer. “But at the top of Season 2, she is determined to try her darndest to get to Bozeman to meet Spencer," Schlaepfer teased. Distance makes the heart grow fonder; if she grows any fonder, her heart might burst. Also, she nuked her entire world in Season 1, and Spencer is her buffer between stability and chaos.

Tune in to 1923 Season 2 when new episodes stream on Paramount+ on February 23. You can also catch up with Season 1 episodes on the same platform.

