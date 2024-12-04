At the height of Yellowstone fever, we've just been given an unexpected first look at the second season of 1923, the star-studded prequel series to Taylor Sheridan and Paramount's world-famous Western saga. People has just exclusively revealed the first images from the final season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph (who is also currently appearing in another Sheridan series, Landman), Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Brian Geraghty, Timothy Dalton, Sebastian Rouche, Robert Patrick and Isabel May.

Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, an ancestor of Kevin Costner's John Dutton in the mainline series, with Mirren playing his loyal wife, Cara, as the family attempts to get through the Great Depression, Prohibition and the Western Expansion. The official logline for the series has also been revealed:

"The series follows Jacob and Cara Dutton back at Dutton ranch as a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love."

Brandon Sklenar Is Privileged to Work with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren

Close

Sklenar, who is returning to the series after a high-profile year promoting his role in It Ends With Us, spoke to People about what it was like to work with the two legendary lead actors, and what he learned from them.

"I wouldn't say that it's necessarily advice that they gave me but more of an observation, and for me, I think one of the large contributing factors to their staying power and their ability to maintain such incredible careers over such a long time is largely due in part to who they are as human beings. To see people at their level and to be able to maintain such a deep level of humility and humanity and kindness is something that I'll take with me forever because they are both just really special human beings and I think that that's reflective in their work and how they're revered by audiences and have been revered for so many years."

1923 will return for its second and final season in 2025. The first season can be viewed now in its entirety on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Taylor Sheridan's world of Yellowstone.