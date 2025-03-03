1923 Season 2, Episode 2, "The Rapist is Winter" introduces a new character who was quite different from all others in the same line of work. Jennifer Carpenter debuted as Mamie Fossett, a U.S. Marshal whose calm composure and measured words made her stand out. Mamie was a real-life historical figure on whom the character is based. She stood out even more because of her sense of justice and how it should be carried out. She adds a new dimension to the story because she's not looking to advance anyone's agenda. In a new interview with TV Insider, Carpenter said she doesn't "think Mamie is out for alliances," adding, "I think that the alignment and the alliances that she needs, she has. And that’s why her spine is so erect and her focus is focused like a laser beam on the task at hand.”

The actress said that while Mamie understands Teonna (Aminah Nieves)'s situation, she does not intend to intervene when justice comes knocking. She might ensure the bigots after her don't cross major lines like they've been doing, but Teonna has a case to answer. “While she can compute it, I don’t know that she feels like she has to align with it. It can be present and it can all be true," Carpenter said. She discussed the bigger fight Mamie is fighting, saying,

"But I think that the structure of the new law of the new government and setting a new standard is what’s paramount. And it sort of trumps any individual’s feeling. It’s about erecting a new way that people can count on."

What's Next on '1923'?

Alexandra's (Julia Schlaepfer) perilous journey continues in 1923 Season 2, Episode 3, "Wrap Thee in Terror," while Teonna's fate might be closer than anyone anticipated, herself included. "Alexandra runs into trouble while traveling; Father Renaud (Sebastian Roche) and Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) close in on Teonna," reads the official logline. Alex's new trouble is one of the numerous she will face as she makes her way to the US. “This season is all about testing her resilience and her strength, and she has to dig deep to find a level of grit that I don’t even think she knew she had,” Schlaepfer told TVLine. She added: "But at the top of Season 2, she is determined to try her darndest to get to Bozeman to meet Spencer." Following the late-night attack that claimed one life in the party hunting down Teonna, the remaining duo are even more motivated to find her.

Mamie's temperament and sense of justice might largely influence what happens to Teonna in the Sunday, March 9 episode. Watch "Wrap Thee in Terror" and past episodes on Paramount+.