If you missed it, back in the early half of 1923 Season 2, Spencer Dutton's (Brandon Sklenar) ally, Luca (Andy Dispensa), introduces the Dutton heir to his Galveston-based cousin, Sal Maceo (Gilles Marini). Though Spencer and Maceo don't exactly see eye-to-eye at first, they learn to understand each other as the mob boss sends his cousin and the Dutton traveler off with a shipment of his bootlegged goods. Maceo helps Spencer get to the nearest train station, and while that causes some problems for the Great War vet (and ends in Luca's death), the inclusion of Maceo is no mistake. In step with Taylor Sheridan's previous Yellowstone prequel series, 1883, Sal Maceo is a historical figure who is fascinating all on his own.

'1923' Season 2 Barely Scratches the Surface With Sal Maceo

While it would be easy to write Sal Maceo into 1923 as just another gangster who has now carved out his own slice of Hollywood infamy, it turns out that Maceo was actually a real person, though he was known by most as "Sam." Salvatore Maceo was actually the head of the Maceo Syndicate (sometimes referred to as the Maceo Organization), which dealt in illegal gambling, a numbers racket, bootlegging, and prostitution during the Prohibition era and beyond. According to The Galveston Daily News, Maceo and his brother, Rosario "Rose" Maceo, arrived in Galveston in 1911, first as barbers, before they quickly began to transform the island into something greater. As historian Kimber Fountain wrote in her book The Maceos and the Free State of Galveston, they were "insatiable entrepreneurs and brilliant businessmen who just so happened to have a few undertakings that were illegal..."

Additionally, Maceo was known for being quite a charmer and became a pillar of the Galveston community over the years. "Sam Maceo was known as the kind, gentle one of the brothers," explained Dr. Robert Wilkins (writer of Galveston, The Musical!, which is in part based on the historical figure's life) to The Galveston Daily News. "He was a smooth-talker who donated generously to charities and the church and was popular with the politicians." Over the years, there were various accounts of his generosity towards the locals, and he was even called "the Kindly King of Texas Gambling" by The Free-Lance Star in 1947. It's easy to picture a character from The Godfather or Goodfellas whenever a mob boss comes to mind, but Sam Maceo was a different kind of mafia man, and Sheridan does his best to honor that in 1923.

'1923' Season 2 Offers a Nuanced Look at Sal Maceo

The tricky thing about adding a figure like Sam Maceo to 1923 is that the show doesn't have an exorbitant amount of time to go into much of this backstory. More than that, the Maceo enterprise was one that developed over time, and since 1923 takes place within a single year, there is a lot about this historical figure the show cannot explore. Yet, Sheridan does a profound job of giving Maceo the hard grit associated with classical Hollywood mobsters while also adding a measure of compassion and understanding that speaks to the real historical figure. Sal's willingness to allow Spencer to go freely, even offering him a chance to get home to Montana to fight for his family, feels in step with the man who once reportedly sent a work crew to fix the roof of an African-American church, free of charge, simply because he saw the need.

While 1923 does imply that Maceo purposely sends Luca with Spencer, knowing that he may likely die along the way, the character feels like a true representation of the Galveston staple. While Maceo was alive and well in the early 1920s, the real-life figure would die decades later in Baltimore. According to TIME, which described him as an "Italian immigrant who became a shady but glamorous Texas celebrity," Maceo died of cancer. Again, one of the best things about Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequels is that they often include historical figures within the main narrative. 1883 did this quite well, and 1923 has followed suit. Sal Maceo was a small blip in the overall story of Season 2, but without him, Spencer may never have made it as far as he did.

