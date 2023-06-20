It's a hard time to be a Dutton. Following the dramatic cancelation of Yellowstone last month, it looks like a new, or old, generation of Duttons is now facing delays in production. That's right, production on the star-studded prequel series Yellowstone: 1923 has been delayed indefinitely, according to a Deadline report.

Production was set to begin earlier this month in Montana, however, production has been delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. The strike, which began on May 2, 2023, has halted production on many projects in both film and television. Many in the film industry have stood by the striking writers, citing necessary improvements to employment terms for writers. And as the strike nears the two-month mark, it's looking more and more likely that production delays will soon start to make a real impact on what we see both in theaters and on our TV screens.

Yellowstone: 1923 originally premiered in December 2022, and is the second prequel series to the mega-popular Yellowstone series, which follows the exploits and schemes of the ranch-owning Duttons, whose estate abuts Yellowstone National Park. The series stars screen legends Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton. The series explores the struggles of their lives in the early 20th-century frontier. Together, the Duttons face pandemics, drought, and the end of Prohibition.

A Delayed Finale to the Dutton Saga

Filming on the second season of the series was set to start on June 5, according to the Deadline report, and Butte Montana's Civic Center was set to be used for the production. However, that plan has now been delayed. The second season of the series would have rounded out its complete narrative arc, as series creator Taylor Sheridan had planned two seasons of the series for the streaming service Paramount+. A second season consisting of eight episodes was confirmed earlier this year, and the season is set to complete the story of the 1923 Duttons.

Starring alongside Ford and Mirren in the series are Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, and Julia Schlaepfer. And while no end seems to be in sight for the ongoing delays in production, you can always enjoy the first season of the series on streaming. The first season of 1923 is currently available to stream on Paramount+, along with the series' sister prequel endeavor Yellowstone: 1883. You can stream Yellowstone seasons 1-5 on Peacock.