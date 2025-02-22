For the last seven years, audiences have been graced with the decades-spanning story of the Dutton Family. Kicking off in 2018 with the phenomenon that was Yellowstone, the series later expanded its Western roots with two prequel series, the Sam Elliott-starring miniseries, 1883, and the follow-up series, 1923, which is soon returning for its second season. From post-Civil War America to modern day, fans have watched as the Dutton Family timeline has been filled in with more and more nuanced characters and engaging plotlines which further enrich the complicated history of the dysfunctional family.

Created and written by Hell or High Water's Taylor Sheridan, 1923 primarily follows Jacob and Cara Dutton, played by film icon Harrison Ford and Oscar winner, Helen Mirren. The show sees the older couple face harsh conditions within the ever-changing landscape of early 20th century America, including the rise of Western expansion, drought, Prohibition, disease, The Great Depression, and countless additional challenges as the Duttons fight to protect their prized family ranch. The series acts as a bridge between 1883 and Yellowstone, offering a look at what life was like for the Duttons between the 19th and 21st centuries.

Much like the two series which preceded it, 1923 was a big hit with critics, with the first season receiving a strong 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, as opposed to 1883's 89% and Yellowstone's overall 83% rating. This makes 1923 the highest-rated series in the Yellowstone franchise, as of writing. And with season 2 promising more thrilling tension between the Duttons and their various foes and conditional challenges, there is a lot for fans to look forward to in the upcoming batch of episodes.

Here's everything we know about season 2 of 1923.

Image via Paramount+

Yes, and it's very soon! Season 2 of 1923 will premiere on Sunday, February 23, 2025. While the first season aired on the Paramount Network alongside Yellowstone, the second season of 1923 will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+, where episodes will air weekly on Sunday nights.

Is There a Trailer for '1923' Season 2?

The official trailer for 1923 season 2 (which can be viewed above) sees Jacob and Cara Dutton fighting amidst a cruel winter to protect their ranch from wealthy elitists who wish to strip the Dutton Family of their land. All the while, their nephew Spencer embarks on a dangerous trek back to Montana to assist his family in their battle. Season 2 looks to be an action-packed and thrilling sophomore effort for the series, packing in dramatic tension and exploring its tumultuous time period with honesty and grit.

What to Expect from '1923' Season 2's Plot

Image via Paramount+

Season 2 looks to be more of what fans have come to expect from the Yellowstone series, full of harsh environmental challenges, familial drama, betrayals, and bloodshed. Below is a brief synopsis of 1923 season 2's plot.

“A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

Who Stars in '1923' Season 2?