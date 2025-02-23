Two long years might have passed, but the anticipation for 1923's second season is still just as high. A spin-off of the hit Western series Yellowstone created by the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, 1923 takes viewers back through time - although not as far as 1883 - to showcase the hardships of life for a different generation of Duttons.

Boasting an impressive 90% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, 1923 Season 1 earned plenty of praise, not least for its pair of central performances from a duo with almost unfathomable Hollywood pedigree. So, with that in mind, the eagerness for fans to sink their teeth into Season 2 is more than understandable, and here's exactly how you can do it.

When is '1923' Season 2 Released?

Officially, you can catch the premiere of 1923 Season 2 on Sunday, February 23, 2025, with the first episode available at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT. This date also marks the arrival of plenty of other exciting new and returning television, including a double debut on NBC of Suits LA and Grosse Pointe Garden Society, as well as brand-new unscripted series The Baldwins on TLC.

Is '1923' Season 2 Streaming?

Just like the first outing, you can catch the second season of 1923 exclusively on Paramount+, joining the streamer's eye-catching list of other content. In anticipation of the debut of Season 2, you can catch up with all episodes in the first season on Paramount+ via the link below.

For those without a subscription who will need one for a return to Prohibition, prices start at $7.99/month and can rise to $12.99/month depending on your package, with more information available via the link below.

Is '1923' Season 2 Airing Live on TV?

Unfortunately, there seems to still be no plan ever to air 1923 live on Paramount Network, making Paramount+ your one-stop spot for all eight episodes in the coming second season. However, it seems as if Sheridan himself doesn't exactly see this as a singular eight-episode season, with the man behind the Western genre's television revival instead likening Season 2 to the second half of Season 1. In an interview with Deadline, Sheridan said:

"Well, it’s really the second half of the season. This one is different than 1883 where I had the whole thing blocked out in my head. This one, I had no idea what I was going to do. I just went on a journey myself and I’m the one that made the call to the network, which is probably the greatest call they ever got. Hey, I need to make more episodes to finish this story. I need to do this in two blocks. An eight episode block and a second eight-episode block to wrap this up. I can’t wrap it up in two episodes and do the story justice."

Watch the '1923' Trailer

Officially released on January 19, 2025, the full trailer for 1923 Season 2 is available to watch above. Simply electric is the best way to describe this trailer, with fans treated to a dramatic reintroduction to the lives of Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren). With an unforgiving Montana winter threatening to wreck the Dutton legacy, along with their many foes, the trailer certainly suggests that this coming season will pose even more challenges than the first, with hope the Dutton's only friend. Joining Mirren and Ford in Season 2 is a stacked ensemble that includes the likes of Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and Jennifer Carpenter.

If that tantalizing trailer wasn't enough for you, fear not, as Paramount+ officially released a sneak peek at Season 2 on January 27, 2025, which gave fans a closer look at what is to come via sit-down interviews with some of the show's best-recognized faces. "It took a long time to get here, you know. It's been two years," Mirren admits as the interview begins, with fans able to sympathize with that sentiment after waiting a painfully long time for Season 2 to debut. Perhaps the most hair-raising moment of the entire interview is Ford's comment, "There's a storm a-coming and we know it. There's nature and mankind. And if nature doesn't get ya..." — "Mankind will," Mirren deliciously teases, with Ford quickly agreeing. Exactly how will Mankind get them? An official synopsis for 1923 Season 2 reads:

"With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love."

What is the Episode Schedule For '1923' Season 2?

For those looking to wind back the clock to almost a century ago and plan their calendars around 1923, here's a look at the episode schedule based on all the information we currently have.

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "The Killing Season" The winter brings new challenges and dangers for the Duttons; Spencer and Alexandra set off on separate journeys. Sunday, February 23, 2025 2 "The Rapist is Winter" Things get contentious at the courthouse; Spencer stays in Galveston longer than he desires; Mother Nature makes her presence known. Sunday, March 2, 2025 3 "Wrap Thee in Terror" Alexandra runs into trouble while traveling alone; making enemies along the way, Father Renaud and Marshal Kent close in on Teonna. Sunday, March 9, 2025 4 "Journey the Rivers of Iron" Whitfield garners support for his new business venture; Spencer has a run-in with the sheriff in Fort Worth. Sunday, March 16, 2025 5 "Only Gunshots to Guide Us" The search for Teonna continues; Alexandra and Spencer find their footing on two different trains. Sunday, March 23, 2025 6 "The Mountain Teeth of Monster" The Duttons receive good news; Alexandra catches a lucky break during her journey; Teonna reunites with a face from her past. Sunday, March 30, 2025 7 "A Dream and a Memory" Jacob and his crew eagerly await Spencer's return at the train station; Teonna has a fateful run-in; Alexandra braves the cold. Sunday, April 6, 2025 8 TBC TBC Sunday, April 13, 2025