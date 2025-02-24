The Dutton family has faced many threats over the years, but in 1923 Season 2, their fight for survival is about more than just protecting the ranch. As the season premiere shows, starvation, predators, and the ruthless Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) are all closing in on the family. While the Yellowstone prequel has always been about the challenges of the frontier, the stakes are higher than ever, and this time, Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) is the one standing her ground. At the end of Season 1, Cara and her husband Jacob (Harrison Ford) face off against Whitfield in a tense standoff on their own doorstep.

But this time, the intruder is a different kind of predator in the shape of a starving mountain lion. Cara is left with no choice and pulls the trigger to save Liz (Michelle Randolph), her nephew’s wife. For Mirren, the scene reflects the brutal reality of life in Montana at the time, as she explained in a premiere post-mortem interview with Variety.

“Wielding a gun in that environment was an absolute necessity for survival. We have a situation in this season where the Duttons are basically dying of starvation and everyone around them, humans and wild animals, are all after the same resources. They are fighting nature, as well as mankind. It is just a question of survival.”

The moment was also a callback to the premiere episode of Season 1,

which saw Cara shoot a man in what initially seemed like an act of cold-blooded murder. That moment turned out to be revenge for an assassination attempt on her family, and while she was emotionally wrecked then, now, she’s hardened. “It is something she has just had to get used to,” said Mirren.

Jacob Dutton Faces a Changing World in '1923'

Jacob isn’t home when Cara kills the mountain lion. He’s in Bozeman, standing by his ranch foreman Zane (Brian Geraghty), whose wife Alice (Joy Osmanski) was arrested under Montana’s anti-miscegenation law. Between the legal attacks on his allies, the financial squeeze Whitfield has placed on his land, and the bitter winter that’s draining their resources, Jacob is up against impossible odds.

“The challenges of nature are matched by the challenges coming from mankind,” Ford says. “Those pressures are intense and intensifying on the Duttons this season. The lives that these people are living are tenuous. It is something we don’t grasp in our contemporary lives. The details of how much rougher and more difficult these lives were only a hundred years ago."

