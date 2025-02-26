Giddy-up y'all, because the Yellowstone universe continues to dominate your televisions, with 1923 officially becoming the biggest original premiere in Paramount+ history. The Season 2 debut, which aired on February 23, drew 5.4 million global viewers, 2.5 times higher than the first season’s 2.2 million viewers. So, bad news for those of you who were hoping for an end Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding saga.

The Season 2 premiere, titled The Killing Season, kicked off with Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) writing to her nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) as she and Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) prepared for the harsh realities of another Montana winter. The episode wasted no time re-establishing exactly what's on the line for this generation of Duttons.

While 1923’s premiere shattered Paramount+ records, it still trails behind its flagship series, Yellowstone, which unsurprisingly continues to be a ratings juggernaut, so that can probably be dismissed out of hand. The return of Yellowstone Season 5B in 2024 drew 16.4 million viewers on its first night alone, while its series finale remains the most-watched episode in franchise history.

That said, 1923 has outpaced the other Yellowstone prequel, 1883, which debuted to just under 5 million viewers in 2021. The show also outperformed Taylor Sheridan’s latest series, Landman, which drew 5.2 million viewers upon release, and which is still yet to receive a second season renewal.

Is '1923' Worth Watching?

Despite the critical success of 1923—including a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score—audience reactions have been mixed. Early numbers show only 49% of viewers gave the Season 2 premiere a positive review, suggesting the series still has work to do in winning over its entire fan base. But that may also still be a hangover from the final season of Yellowstone, which was very poorly received despite the success in terms of viewers.

The actors, though, are thoroughly enjoying it, and Sklenar is one of those who is delighted to be back for a second season, telling Collider's Carly Lane that there was more freedom in his performance now that he was used to it.

"The biggest difference, personally, was definitely just understanding who Spencer was and understanding the tone of the show and that not being in question at all." Sklenar explained, adding, "Whereas in Season 1, we were figuring out who this man is and how he walks and how he talks and the tone of the show itself, and the world we were creating. I knew my guy. I know him better than anything, so there's definitely more freedom in the performance as a result."

New episodes of 1923 drop every Sunday, exclusively on Paramount+.