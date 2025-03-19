The Yellowstone prequel 1923 is proving to be an even bigger success in its second season, with viewership soaring by double digits compared to its debut run. The Paramount+ series, created by Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, is pacing 56% higher than Season 1 and has delivered a massive 17 million global viewers for its Season 2 premiere — a 41% increase over its first season debut, while on social media, 1923 has earned 77 million views, an 11-fold increase over Season 1’s engagement. Not bad for a show set 100 years ago featuring two actors in their eighties!

The second season of 1923 continues to follow the fledgling Dutton family during one of the most brutal periods in American history, set against the backdrop of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and westward expansion. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren return once again as Jacob and Cara Dutton as they battle one of the most brutal Montana winters on record, as well as mounting threats to the family's legacy. Elsewhere, Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) races home to Montana to protect his family, while Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) embarks on a treacherous journey across the Atlantic to reunite with him. Alongside them, the cast also features Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and Jennifer Carpenter.

Is '1923' Worth Watching?

The show was met with a flawless Rotten Tomatoes score upon its premiere, and it has been widely hailed as the best of the Yellowstone shows that follow the history of the Dutton family. Amongst the cast, the feeling is gratitude that they get to come to work as a Dutton every day, with Sklenar among those thrilled to be back. Speaking to Collider’s Carly Lane, he shared that stepping into Spencer Dutton's shoes again felt more natural, allowing him greater freedom in his performance from Season 1. Sklenar said:

"The biggest difference, personally, was definitely just understanding who Spencer was and understanding the tone of the show and that not being in question at all."Sklenar explained, adding, "Whereas in Season 1, we were figuring out who this man is and how he walks and how he talks and the tone of the show itself, and the world we were creating. I knew my guy. I know him better than anything, so there's definitely more freedom in the performance as a result."

New episodes of 1923 drop every Sunday, exclusively on Paramount+.