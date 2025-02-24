Taylor Sheridan's single-handed evolution of the Western genre on the small screen is nothing short of remarkable, with the consistent quality of the likes of Yellowstone proving he is one of the finest minds working in the industry today. Sheridan's latest project has been the second outing of his Yellowstone spin-off 1923, with the story of a different generation of Duttons proving hugely popular in its first season. With the first outing earning a "certified fresh" Rotten Tomatoes rating, the bar was set impressively high for the second season, but, in typical Sheridan fashion, that target wasn't just met; it was smashed.

Officially, following the first set of critical reviews making their way to the site, 1923 Season 2 has received the coveted 100% Rotten Tomatoes critical score. Season 2 of the series bathes in its period setting, using the harsh winter conditions of the Duttons' latest journey to amplify the bold, character-driven drama at its core. Thus far, just one episode of the second season has been released on Paramount+, with subsequent episodes scheduled to be released weekly on Sundays.

Brandon Sklenar Found "More Freedom" When Filming '1923' Season 2

1923 has one of the most eye-catching casts on television today. From veterans Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to the always-brilliant Michelle Randolph and Brandon Sklenar, 1923 Season 2 boasts an ensemble fit for a tale this dramatic, with the array of talent on display certainly helping the sophomore outing outperform its first critically. Understandably, this is in part due to the ensemble having experience working together and understanding the different dynamics between their characters. Often, second seasons benefit from vibrant, confident sets with actors able to thrive and perform at their best.

This is something that Sklenar benefited from, which he mentioned in an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, with the actor admitting there was "more freedom" in his performance. "The biggest difference, personally, was definitely just understanding who Spencer was and understanding the tone of the show and that not being in question at all." Sklenar explained, adding, "Whereas in Season 1, we were figuring out who this man is and how he walks and how he talks and the tone of the show itself, and the world we were creating." He then went on to say, "Having a living, breathing example of that and having two years of that out in the world answered a lot of questions so we could just go in and play and know the world we were in. I knew my guy. I know him better than anything, so there's definitely more freedom in the performance as a result."

1923 Season 2 has officially begun with a 100% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. You can catch all-new episodes every Sunday on Paramount+.