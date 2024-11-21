Harrison Ford is swapping his Presidential outfit and gigantic, gamma ray-powered muscles for his stetson as the iconic star returns to business in the final season of 1923, the prequel to Taylor Sheridan’s hit Yellowstone, in which he appears alongside the magnetic Helen Mirren as his wife, Cara Dutton. The Daily Mail has posted some new set photos of Ford on location in a wintry Montana in seasonally and era appropriate gear, and a sheriff badge, leading a group of deputies.

As expected, while the set photos don’t reveal much about the plot of the upcoming season, they do confirm that production is finally underway after several delays. The 2023 writers and actors strikes significantly pushed back the show’s timeline, so seeing everyone back in action is a relief for fans of the series.

During an interview last year, Ford explained why he chose to sign up for the Yellowstone spinoff, saying:

“Both Helen and I signed up at whatever time without a script and Taylor Sheridan was producing that script while I was making [Shrinking]. We're both thrilled with the outcome and the characters that were created and the opportunities that those characters presented.”

The show explores key historical events like Prohibition and the Great Depression through the lens of the Dutton family. Season 2 was greenlit in early 2023 following the finale of the first season, although at this time, Paramount+ has not actually announced an official premiere date for the new season, leaving us all a bit up in the air about how long we'll need to wait for this chapter to close. Filming has already taken place in multiple locations, including Texas earlier this year, suggesting the Montana shoot could signal the end of production. If the timeline mirrors season 1, fans might expect a release as early as Winter 2025.

What Else is Going on in 'Yellowstone's World?

Meanwhile, one hundred years in the Montana future, the Dutton family is still at war, this time with each other, in the final season of Yellowstone. Jacob's great nephew, John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) has just been the victim of a framed suicide, and his children, Beth (Kelly Reilly), Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) battle each other for control of the family name. 1923 Season 1 and Yellowstone are both available to watch on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all things Yellowstone.

