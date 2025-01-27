There's a storm coming to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in the final season of 1923, and we had best be prepared for what's coming. Paramount+ has just released a special sneak peek at the upcoming Season 2, which premieres in a month's time on the streaming platform. The show stars acting royalty Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, who are about to face not only an unforgiving Montana winter that brings with it snow, ice, and the threat of destruction from enemies near and far. However, we're sure the Duttons won't go down without a fight. Joining Ford and Mirren in the ensemble cast are Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and Jennifer Carpenter. The official logline states:

“A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

What Do the Stars of '1923' Think About Season 2?

"It took a long time to get here, you know. It's been two years," said Mirren in the featurette, as she sits alongside Ford on set. Meanwhile, Schlaepfer, who plays Alexandra, admits it "feels so incredible to be back" and revealed that the season was set to be "very, very emotional", adding that she was in tears at the scripts sent over to her by series mastermind Taylor Sheridan.

Ford noted that the Duttons are "under a tremendous threat at home" during a truly awful winter that will push the family to the brink. Sklenar adds that survival doesn't just apply to the elements but the existential threats too, as well as "being able to keep up and feed themselves and keep everything moving".

"There's a storm a-coming and we know it," Ford says in the video. "There's nature and mankind. And if nature won't get ya..."

"Mankind will," Mirren says.

Randolph, the star of not just 1923 but also Sheridan's other series, Landman, has the final word in the featurette when she teases what's to come, but insists that it will absolutely stick the landing:

""I know how torturous it was to not be able to know what happened for so long. But it's worth the wait."

1923 Season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on February 23. Season 1 can be streamed in full right now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of Yellowstone.