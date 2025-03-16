Every streamer is constantly on the hunt for a franchise that it will be synonymous with. While Netflix has Stranger Things, Prime Video has The Boys, and Apple TV+ has Severance, Paramount+ has Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone franchise. Having debuted in 2018 with the flagship series Yellowstone, the franchise has expanded to include two spin-offs, 1883 and 1923. The latter returned for a highly-anticipated second season recently, and, as expected, has been reigning atop the streaming charts. The second season of 1923 topped the Paramount+ charts each day of the past week, reasserting just how massive the Western franchise has become.

The Season 2 premiere of 1923 became the streamer's biggest-ever debut. It drew a total of 5.4 million viewers, up a whopping 146% from the Season 1 premiere. The series revolves around Cara and Jacob Dutton, played by the acting icons Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. 1923 bridges the gap between 1883 and Yellowstone, and follows the Dutton family as they battle rivals and brave the Great Depression. As always, family comes first, as Brandon Sklenar's character goes on an arduous journey to be by his folks' side. Sklenar experienced box office success last year with It Ends with Us. The now-controversial romantic drama starred Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the central roles, and grossed around $350 million worldwide. Ford, on the other hand, can currently be seen in Captain America: Brave New World, which has been having a difficult time at the box office.

Thanks to 1923, fans craving their Yellowstone fix have also been returning to the two other shows. In effect, Sheridan's work is dominating the Paramount+ charts. The exacting writer also spearheads shows such as Tulsa King, Lioness, Landman, and Mayor of Kingstown for the streamer. The franchise will continue with The Madison, an upcoming spin-off that Sheridan is putting together. The new season of 1923 is said to be among the most expensive seasons of television ever produced. It opened to positive reviews, and currently holds a perfect 100% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, as compared to the first season's 90% score.

'1923' Is a Ratings Hit, But It's Also Critically Acclaimed