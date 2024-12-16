While one Dutton story comes to an end tonight on Paramount, another begins its next chapter as Paramount+ has released the official teaser trailer for the second season of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series created by Paramount darling Taylor Sheridan. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the series takes place one hundred years before the events of the mainline Yellowstone series, the series finale for which is airing this evening.

Set against the backdrop of a brutal Montana winter, Season 2 of 1923 picks up with Jacob (Ford) and Cara Dutton (Mirren) facing mounting challenges that threaten the Dutton ranch and their family legacy. Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) begins a perilous journey home, battling time and treacherous conditions to save his family. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) undertakes her own dangerous trans-Atlantic mission to reunite with Spencer and rekindle their love. The cast also includes the likes of Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and Jennifer Carpenter.

And for those who are new to the series, which can be streamed on Paramount+, it is also broadcasting on Paramount Network weekly, leading up to the February premiere of Season 2. Season 1, Episode 2, "Nature's Empty Throne," will air this evening following the conclusion of Yellowstone's final episode.

Is '1923' Worth My Time?

The series has been acclaimed by critics since it was first released, and is considered the most compelling and highest-rated of the Yellowstone series based on its Rotten Tomatoes score. Certified Fresh and sitting at a 90% rating from 39 reviews, the site's "Critics Consensus" offers this summary of the show:

"Distinguished by the ineffable star power of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, 1923 is another solid if unrelentingly grim addition to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe."

1923 isn't the only Yellowstone spin-off series. A prequel to this prequel, 1883 is also streaming on Paramount+, exploring how the Duttons ended up in Montana. Another spin-off, which serves as a pseudo-sequel, The Madison, is in pre-production currently and will star Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, and more in a story set following the conclusion of Yellowstone. And finally, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly have closed deals to reprise their roles in a Yellowstone sequel series, which will take their characters in a new direction.

1923 returns to Paramount+ on February 23. Yellowstone's final episode airs this evening on Paramount Network. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

