1923 Season 2, Episode 4, "Journey the Rivers of Iron," was a turning point for Zane (Brian Geraghty) in more ways than one. After surviving various affronts to his existence, the character had a successful surgery that put him on track to becoming his old self. However, Geraghty said Zane was no longer his old self. Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) targeted him because of his close association with the Duttons but has never taken it personally until now. The actor told TV Insider that things had become personal for Zane after that near-death ordeal, and he would have that mentality in the looming war between the Duttons and Whitfield. "He learned that they did this to him and his family, and now it’s personal," Geraghty said. He added, "Before, it was like, I’m doing my job and I want to protect these people, but now not only do I want to protect them, it is personal. Zane’s number one is loyalty. He’s not a vengeful guy. I think he just wants justice." Geraghty teased Zane's new resolve, saying:

“He’ll do whatever it takes. That’s the backbone of the guy. He’s selfless. He’ll do whatever he has to do to protect the Duttons, i.e. his family.”

What's On the Horizon in '1923' Season 2

Image via Paramount+

As the clouds of war between Whitfield's minions and the Dutton family gather, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) continue their challenging journeys. In 1923 Season 2, Episode 5, "Only Gunshots to Guide Us," the party hunting for Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) closes in on her. Meanwhile, Alexander and Spencer continue their journeys to Montana. After surviving an attack on one train, Spencer boards another. Alex was nearly left by her train, but she made it in the nick of time. The two find their footing on these trains. Geraghty said the upcoming episodes will have a lot more action, and his character will undergo a significant shift. He also teased Alex and Spencer's eventual reunion, saying:

“There’s plenty of action to come still, and there’s the journey of the two star-crossed lovers trying to meet up, which has been amazing to watch. Watching Julia do such great work and Brandon, that’s been fun. Everything will finally come to a head. Reading it, I was satisfied and I think the viewers will be too.”

Given how ambitious both sides are, who will win this war? New episodes of 1923 stream on Paramount+ on Sundays. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.