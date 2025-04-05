Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 1923 Season 2.

One of the strongest aspects of 1923 has been its many villains, and Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) remains by far the most intimidating. He's the kind of threat the Duttons have never faced before, and we get a true sense of his darker side with his torture of women throughout the series. However, his characterization has also been overdone, while enforcing the worst impulses of many Yellowstone shows, and the point is already made clear. While he's still a great villain, Whitfield has become too excessive for viewers and maybe some characters to stomach, and it's a shame we will never learn more about him before his final endgame.

Even by ‘Yellowstone’ Standards, Donald Whitfield Is a Force of Nature in '1923'