When fans and critics say that Yellowstone spin-off and prequel series 1923 is just plain good, they’re referring to the story, superb acting of lead actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the episodes’ overwhelming cinematography, and also one element that helps set the tone of that universe: Its soundtrack. As Season 1 of the acclaimed series reaches its final episodes, Milan Records shared with Collider an exclusive track which is part of the original score of the series released today, and we’re excited to reveal it to you so you can listen and appreciate it.

Titled “The Dawn”, the extensive track composed by Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian has four distinct moments which, as it’s common in scores, can be cut and used in different scenes across the series. The track’s first part is greatly atmospheric, and with notes that tie into the opening credits (also composed by Tyler and Vivian). The track then switches to different styles and stretches for seven minutes.

In an official statement, Tyler celebrated being part of the Yellowstone world and broke down what he aimed for when composing for 1923:

“'1923' is my fourth project with the incredible creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, whose proclivity for creating stunning and historically accurate worlds has paved the way for creating the kind of music I love most. I endeavored to create an emotionally powerful and spiritually transcendent score that tells the story of the Dutton family at a time of change in America. The score is a mosaic of the noir excitement of speakeasies, the bittersweet struggle to maintain strength and independence on the ranch as civilization modernizes, the brutal displacement and Christianization of Natives, and the wild, animal-dominated landscape of Africa. I wanted this music to have all the tones of passion, intellectual curiosity, and a sense of awe. Collaborating with both Taylor Sheridan and Breton Vivian continues to be an amazing experience and I am so grateful for the opportunity to work on another incredible project with both of them.”

Vivian and Taylor are Yellowstone veterans. They composed the score for several episodes of the flagship series across all five seasons, as well as all episodes from the acclaimed spin-off 1883. Tyler also worked on music from high-profile titles like Escape Room 2, The Fate of the Furious, Crazy Rich Asians, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Yellowstone Might End, But All The Spin-Offs Will Live On

1923 expands the universe of Paramount+ flagship series Yellowstone, which is one of the most popular TV shows on air right now. Even though it seems like a big change might be coming to the Yellowstone-verse, fans of the series and spin-offs can rest assured that there are still loads of content on the Dutton family to be made in the coming years. Last week, 1923 was renewed for Season 2, and another spin-off series titles 1883: Bass Reeves is also in production.

On top of that, the Yellowstone mastermind and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan isn’t going anywhere soon. The writer, director, and showrunner has come up a slate of series for Paramount, which includes Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, as well as the upcoming Lioness, Land Man, Fast, and 6666 – this last one another Yellowstone spin-off. It’s safe to say that Sheridan has the trust of Paramount, which explains why the production company didn’t hesitate to foot the extra quarter-billion-dollar bill to expand the story of 1923, which was turned into the show’s Season 2.

